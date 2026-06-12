Asylum Seeker Jailed 29 Years for Raping Seven Schoolgirls After Grooming Them with Drink and Drugs

Bawan Harwe, 28, an Iraqi national, was sentenced to 29 years for raping seven schoolgirls aged 12-16 after grooming them with alcohol and drugs. He was assisted by co-worker Sharam Muhamadi, who is now on the run.

An Iraqi national who raped seven schoolgirls after grooming them with drinks and drugs has been sentenced to 29 years in prison. Bawan Harwe, 28, targeted girls aged between 12 and 16, using a fake name to gain their trust before luring them to his flat in Doncaster , South Yorkshire.

He offered them money and e-cigarettes, then plied them with alcohol and drugs, making them vulnerable to sexual assault. The abused occurred in 2024, and Harwe was convicted on multiple counts including rape, sexual grooming, false imprisonment, and arranging travel for exploitation. His co-worker, Sharam Muhamadi, an Iranian asylum seeker, was also found guilty of arranging travel for exploitation but fled before sentencing and is now on the run.

During the trial at Sheffield Crown Court, Judge Sarah Wright described the harm as of 'unimaginable proportions' and noted the devastating impact on the victims, their families, and the wider community. The court heard that Harwe raped two 14-year-old girls at his home after giving them drugs and alcohol. One victim was so intoxicated that she could not see or stand.

In another incident, a 14-year-old girl watched Harwe rape an unconscious girl and was then forced to have sex with him to leave. The judge commended the victim for her bravery in trying to protect her friend. Harwe had previously pleaded guilty to rape of a child under 13, making indecent images, and possessing extreme pornography. The case has shed light on illegal activities within mini-marts in the UK, where Harwe and Muhamadi worked.

Locals in Hexthorpe, a deprived area of Doncaster, described the area as 'lawless' and linked the abuse to the sale of illegal cigarettes and vapes. One resident confronted Harwe about selling illegal cigarettes and was met with a dismissive response. The jury heard that a man known as 'Karzan' facilitated their jobs and accommodation. Harwe, of no fixed abode, will serve an additional three years on license upon release.

Muhamadi, who was granted leave to remain in the UK in 2022, is wanted and believed to be in Birmingham. Authorities urge the public to report any sightings





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Asylum Seeker Rape Child Grooming Sentencing Doncaster

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asylum Seeker Jailed for 10 Years After Raping Drunk Woman in ParkAn asylum seeker, Sheraz Malik, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping an 18-year-old woman in a park in Nottinghamshire. The victim was left alone in the park at night with men she did not know, and Malik attacked her despite knowing she was very drunk.

Read more »

Asylum Seeker Rapist Sentenced to 14 Years in PrisonA Pakistani national, Sheraz Malik, who was exposed as an asylum seeker by Reform UK MP Lee Anderson after attacking a vulnerable teenage girl in a park, has been given a 14-year extended sentence. Malik was convicted of two counts of rape and asked the victim, 'Did you enjoy that?' after raping her.

Read more »

Asylum seeker who raped teenager in park sentencedPolice are still trying to find a second suspect after the vile attack

Read more »

Epping asylum seeker hotel vacated after fire safety concernsEpping Forest District Council says it was not expecting the latest development.

Read more »