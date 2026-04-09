Asylum Seeker Runner Denies Sexual Assault, Claims Girl Kissed Him First

Abdinasir Elmi, a Somalian asylum seeker and runner who trained with Sir Mo Farah, denies sexually assaulting an 18-year-old. He claims the girl kissed him first. The case involves accusations of assault in Bournemouth Gardens.

Sign up for our free Morning Mail newsletter to receive the latest news directly by 7am. Abdinasir Elmi, a Somalian asylum seeker and long-distance runner who once trained alongside Sir Mo Farah , has denied allegations of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl. Elmi testified in court, claiming the girl initiated the physical contact by kissing him first. The accusations stem from an incident in Bournemouth Gardens where the young woman alleges Elmi molested her.

Elmi, who is striving to emulate Farah's athletic achievements, stated his ambition is to 'win many medals.' The 26-year-old athlete, who can run 5 kilometers in under 15 minutes, has pleaded not guilty to the two counts of sexual assault. The alleged incident occurred around 10:30 pm on April 22nd last year. Elmi's defense is centered on the claim that the interaction was consensual, with the implication that the girl instigated the kiss. The case is being heard at Winchester Crown Court. During his testimony, delivered with the assistance of a Somali interpreter, Elmi confirmed his asylum-seeking status, having fled Somalia due to the civil war that began in 1991. He currently resides in the Roundhouse Hotel in Bournemouth, a government-provided accommodation for asylum seekers. Elmi began training with the Bournemouth Athletics Club in October 2024. \Elmi told jurors that he had been out walking the night before a big race when he encountered the alleged victim. He stated that his objective was to relax his muscles before a 10km cross-country event. According to Elmi, he was walking aimlessly when he witnessed a group of people, including the alleged victim, seemingly involved in a potential argument with another individual. He said that the alleged victim's friend greeted him before departing. Subsequently, the alleged victim asked Elmi to wait while she said goodbye to her friend, after which they walked toward a bus stop. She then expressed a desire to go to Bournemouth Gardens, and Elmi agreed to accompany her. He maintained that he kept his distance from her until they sat on a bench. The defense presented by Elmi is that he had a fleeting encounter with the young woman after she was left alone. Elmi stated that after the girl received a phone call from her boyfriend, she kissed him, and he responded in kind. He described putting his arm around her stomach over her clothes, stating that this was the extent of his physical contact. He testified that after the kiss, the girl informed him she was going to meet her boyfriend and left. The prosecution's account alleges that Elmi targeted the young woman after her friends left. The prosecution also notes the alleged victim's subsequent report of the assault, filed at around midnight. Elmi initially declined to comment when questioned by the police following his arrest in September of the previous year. The prosecution further claims that CCTV footage shows Elmi 'aimlessly' walking around and observing other groups of young women before the alleged assault, suggesting a pre-meditated intent. \The prosecution argued that Elmi was seeking to have sexual contact with a young woman that night, regardless of consent. The incident is a focal point of the legal proceedings, with the prosecution presenting evidence and testimony to establish the charges, while Elmi, through his defense, attempts to prove the absence of sexual assault. Defense counsel, Tom Wright, described Elmi as a 'very impressive' runner. Elmi, in his testimony, detailed his ambition to excel in athletics and attain the level of success achieved by Mo Farah. The case hinges on determining the nature of the interaction and whether the actions constituted sexual assault. The differing accounts presented by the prosecution and the defense form the core of the legal dispute. The court will consider the evidence and witness testimonies to ascertain the truth of the events and the nature of the interaction. The incident has raised questions about consent, opportunity, and intent. The trial will evaluate the evidence and the interpretation of the events by both sides. The judge and jury are tasked with resolving the dispute, considering all the presented evidence before reaching a verdict. The legal process will determine the veracity of each account and the culpability of the defendant





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