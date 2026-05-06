Asylum Seeker Who Stabbed Six in Glasgow Hotel Wanted to Leave UK Because He Was 'Not Happy'

A fatal incident inquiry has revealed that Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh, the Sudanese asylum seeker who stabbed six people in a Glasgow hotel before being shot by police, had expressed a desire to leave the UK due to unhappiness. The hearing also examined his mental health and the challenges faced by asylum seekers in hotel accommodations.

A fatal incident inquiry (FAI) in Glasgow has revealed that Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh, the 28-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker who stabbed six people in a hotel before being shot dead by police in June 2020, had expressed a desire to leave the UK because he was 'not happy'.

The hearing, which is examining the circumstances of Bosh's death and the events leading up to the attack, heard that the asylum seeker had applied to return to his home country under the voluntary return scheme. His application form, presented in court, listed his reason for wanting to leave as simply 'not happy'.

The inquiry has also been examining Bosh's mental health in the days leading up to the attack, with concerns raised about his behaviour the night before the incident. A Mears official, the company responsible for providing asylum accommodation, recounted a conversation with Bosh in which he denied threatening anyone but appeared 'a bit confused'. The Home Office, represented by Andrew Webster KC, confirmed that no significant medical issues had been raised about Bosh other than a possible stomach ulcer.

During the hearing, Paul Bilbao, a senior civil servant from the Home Office, discussed the challenges faced by asylum seekers living in taxpayer-funded hotels, particularly during the pandemic. He acknowledged that such accommodations could be 'particularly challenging' for those staying long-term, leading to feelings of vulnerability and a lack of agency. The Home Office began using hotels to house asylum seekers around 2014/15, with demand increasing during the pandemic under an 'everyone in' policy aimed at preventing homelessness.

While Mr Bilbao admitted that the use of hotels had both benefits and downsides, he stated that it was the only viable option at the time. The inquiry, which is being conducted by Sheriff Stuart Reid at Glasgow Sheriff Court, aims to determine the cause of Bosh's death, the circumstances surrounding the attack, and what reasonable precautions could be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial and focus on establishing facts rather than assigning blame. The hearing continues as officials seek to uncover more details about the events leading up to the tragic incident





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Asylum Seeker Glasgow Hotel Attack Police Shooting Mental Health Home Office

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hopes proposed new Glasgow football pitch and hub will be 'top community facility'Brian Blair, of Finnart Football Academy, believes the proposed Tollcross facility would bring a 'safe place' for all members of the community.

Read more »

Skipinnish anthem Alive sung and signed by 40,000 Glasgow primary pupilsThe band were delighted to help with the special Glasgow schools project which saw pupils learn both Gaelic and the Makaton language programme.

Read more »

Glasgow Cathcart & Pollok constituency - everything you need to know for the Scottish Parliament Election 2026Labour leader Anas Sarwar is standing in this new constituency, which covers areas like Castlemilk and Newlands.

Read more »

Glasgow hotel stabbing: Asylum seeker ‘not happy’ with life in UK before fatal police shooting, inquiry hearsA fatal accident inquiry has heard that Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh, who fatally shot by police after stabbing people in a Glasgow hotel, wanted to leave the UK because he was ‘not happy’. A civil servant also told the inquiry that hotel accommodation can be ‘challenging’ for asylum seekers.

Read more »

Asylum seeker shot dead after Glasgow stabbings was ‘not happy’ and wanted to leave UKA senior civil servant told a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) that hotel accommodation could be 'particularly challenging' for asylum seekers staying there for long periods.

Read more »

Reform 'concentration camp' claim by Scottish GreensRoss Greer has branded Reform UK's asylum seeker detention centre plan as being from 'the Donald Trump playbook'.

Read more »