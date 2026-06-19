Asylum Seekers from EU and US in Taxpayer-Funded UK Housing Sparks Outcry

Home Office data reveals that asylum seekers from the European Union and United States are receiving free accommodation in Britain, leading to accusations of wasteful spending and abuse of the system by individuals from safe countries.

Recent data obtained by a Conservative frontbencher has revealed that a number of asylum seekers from European Union member states and the United States are residing in taxpayer-funded accommodation in the United Kingdom.

According to Home Office figures, at the end of March, 225 migrants originating from countries such as France, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Italy, along with 20 additional asylum seekers from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Japan, and other developed nations, were provided with free housing, often in hotels, at public expense. These individuals also receive weekly allowances, with rates set at £49.19 for those in self-catering accommodations and £9.95 for those in full-board hotels.

The disclosure has sparked controversy, with critics arguing that these claimants are not genuine refugees fleeing persecution but rather economic migrants exploiting the system. Shadow minister for policy renewal and development Neil O'Brien, who uncovered the information, stated that it is implausible to claim that governments of countries like New Zealand or Sweden pose a threat to an individual's life.

He emphasized that many would find it surprising that the UK even considers such asylum claims, let alone funds their accommodation, describing the situation as people 'basically economic migrants shopping around.

' The total number of asylum claims in Britain for the year ending March was 93,500, which, while down from a record 106,000 in the previous 12 months, remains more than double pre-pandemic levels. A significant portion of these applications, including those from safe countries, are based on allegations of racial or religious discrimination.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp condemned the practice as a 'disgraceful waste of taxpayers' money' and called for immediate dismissal of asylum claims from nationals of the EU, USA, and similar safe nations, arguing that no public funds should be spent on supporting them. In response, a Home Office spokesman highlighted that most asylum claims from these countries are rejected or withdrawn, with only three per cent granted asylum in the last year.

The department stressed that each claim is assessed on individual merit and those not needing protection are refused. The government also noted a 35% reduction in asylum seekers housed in hotels over the past year and a 15% decrease in overall asylum support costs, amounting to savings of nearly £1 billion. Despite these reductions, the allocation of public resources to accommodate individuals from safe countries continues to draw scrutiny.

The debate underscores ongoing tensions regarding the definition of asylum, the burden on public finances, and the need for policy reforms to ensure the system prioritizes genuine refugees while deterring economic migration. Under current law, the Home Office must provide accommodation for destitute asylum seekers, but there are moves to make such support discretionary, potentially restricting access for those from low-risk nations.

The issue remains politically charged, reflecting broader concerns about border control, resource allocation, and the integrity of the UK's asylum framework





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Asylum Seekers Taxpayer-Funded Housing EU Migration US Asylum Claims Home Office Economic Migrants Chris Philp Neil O'brien UK Asylum Policy Safe Countries

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