At Least 8 Killed in Mass Shooting Across Three Turkish Villages

A gunman killed at least eight people and injured another across three villages near Afyonkarahisar in Turkey. Police are searching for the suspect after he fled in a red minivan.

At least eight individuals lost their lives and one person suffered critical injuries following a coordinated mass shooting that spread across three separate villages in Turkey. The violence unfolded near the rural town of Afyonkarahisar, a location situated halfway between the nation's capital, Ankara, and the western coastal city of Izmir. The incident has triggered a massive police response and a manhunt for the perpetrator who remains at large.

The Villages And Immediate Casualties

Victims were discovered in three distinct settlements surrounding the main area of interest. In the village of Yukaritandir, two women were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were immediately transported to a hospital, where they subsequently died from their injuries. The tragedy then spread north-east to the village of Kiyir, where the bodies of three more individuals were located.

Also read Giana Dettloff Killed in Bloomington Halloween Shooting Near Illinois Wesleyan University

Further casualties were confirmed in the eastern village of Ayazini, where three additional victims were found dead. According to reports from Turkish media outlets, two of the deceased were teachers. The sole survivor of the attack, an individual whose identity has not been released, remains in critical condition while receiving emergency medical treatment at a local facility.

Gunman Described And Vehicle Recovered

Visual evidence released by Turkish media provides the first clear description of the suspect responsible for the bloodshed. Closed-circuit television footage shows a man wearing a black jacket, white trousers, and glasses. He is seen holding a rifle while standing next to a faded red minivan, which appears to have been the primary mode of transport for the attacker during the spree.

Advertisement

Law enforcement officers later recovered the suspect's vehicle, a red minivan, which was found stuck in the mud on the outskirts of Eskisehir. Eskisehir is a university town located approximately 60 miles, or 100 kilometers, north of the original shooting site. Reports indicate that the gunman abandoned the vehicle and fled the area on foot, prompting a search by local authorities.

Investigation And Official Response

Investigators are currently working to establish if there is a connection between the mass shootings and a separate incident that occurred earlier in the center of Afyonkarahisar. In that earlier event, a woman inside a car was shot and seriously injured. Police are treating all potential links with the utmost seriousness as they piece together the timeline of events.

Official statements from the Afyonkarahisar Governorate confirm that all relevant state institutions have been in coordination since the very first moment of the crisis. Officials stated they are meticulously carrying out all necessary work to resolve the case. The Governorate also issued a formal statement offering prayers for mercy for the deceased citizens and extending condolences and patience to the grieving families and loved ones affected by this tragedy.