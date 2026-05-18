At least 88 deaths in world's deadliest disease outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo

Health officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are battling to control and contain an outbreak of Ebola, one of the world's deadliest diseases, which has now claimed the lives of at least 88 people since it began spreading in the eastern part of the nation last month. Experts are also concerned about the strain of Ebola, identified as Bundibugyo, which has a high mortality rate of up to 50 per cent and for which there are currently no approved vaccines or treatments.

AT least 88 people have now been killed by one of the world’s deadliest diseases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Officials are desperately trying to contain the killer virus Ebola , which began spreading in the eastern part of the African nation last month.

Health workers walk with a boy suspected of having the Ebola virus at an Ebola treatment centre in Beni, eastern Congo. Outbreaks tend to be small, but experts are haunted by a 2014-16 outbreak which infected 28,600 people in West Africa, the largest ever outbreak of the disease. Instead, the WHO warned that the outbreak could potentially be ‘much larger’ than what is currently being detected and reported.

What concerns them the most is the strain of Ebola, identified as Bundibugyo, which has a mortality rate of up to 50 per cent. There are no approved vaccines or drug treatments for this strain and tests to determine whether somebody has the infection do not appear to work well





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Ebola Democratic Republic Of Congo Strain Of Ebola Patient Zero Icious Transmission Patient Zero Cause Spread To Kampala High Rate Of Positive Cases

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