At Least Twelve People Die in South African Mass Shooting

At least twelve people have died after being caught in a mass shooting in a poor South African neighbourhood. The gang of more than 10 suspects opened fire on Tuesday evening in the Cleveland suburb of Johannesburg, leaving nine wounded. The motive for the killings is still under investigation, but it is believed to be related to illegal mining activities. The shooters were dropped off at the settlement in a minibus and moved through the area, opening fire on residents and community members at multiple locations before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle. The victims were nine men and three women. Eleven died at the scene and another victim died in the hospital. A manhunt is underway for the suspects.

At least twelve people have died after being caught in a mass shooting in a poor South African neighbourhood. The gang of more than 10 suspects opened fire on Tuesday evening in the Cleveland suburb of Johannesburg, leaving nine wounded.

The motive for the killings is still under investigation, but it is believed to be related to illegal mining activities. The shooters were dropped off at the settlement in a minibus and moved through the area, opening fire on residents and community members at multiple locations before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle. The victims were nine men and three women. Eleven died at the scene and another victim died in the hospital.

A manhunt is underway for the suspects. Informal settlements in South Africa are unplanned residential areas that are common in and around big cities where people looking for housing live in shacks or other makeshift structures. South Africa has seen several high-profile mass shootings recently, including two in December that killed more than 20 people. Mass shootings in South Africa are often connected to criminal gangs.

In Johannesburg, violent gangs are involved in illicit mining in and around a city that has large gold reserves and many mines that have been abandoned by companies. Gangs establish operations in those mines to search for leftover deposits for the illicit trade. Violent crime rates in South Africa are extremely high, with the country recording more than 23,000 homicides in the last financial year, according to official crime statistics.

The government has deployed the army to certain high-risk areas in a yearlong operation to stop violence linked to organized crime. The move by the government was seen as an admission that police were losing the battle in some parts of the country where violent criminal gangs operate





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South African Mass Shooting Gang Of More Than 10 Suspects Illegal Mining Activities Violent Crime Rates Informal Settlements In South Africa Organized Crime Army Deployment High-Risk Areas Violent Criminal Gangs

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