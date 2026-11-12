Athena Murray Jailed for Fictitious Child Centrelink Fraud

Tasmanian grandmother Athena Murray received a prison sentence for an eight-year scheme to claim over fifty-one thousand dollars in welfare payments for a child who never existed.

Athena Murray, a sixty-three-year-old grandmother from Tasmania, has been sentenced to jail for orchestrating an elaborate eight-year fraud to claim government welfare payments for a child who never existed. The Tasmanian Supreme Court determined that Murray deceived the Department of Human Services into believing she had given birth to a baby girl named Hayley, allowing her to extract $51,760.46 from the national social security system between 2009 and 2017. This brazen scheme involved multiple layers of deception, including registering a false birth, submitting fake medical claims, and even burying a foetus to create a narrative of a tragic loss.

Details of the Deceptive Scheme and Mechanism

The fraud began in March 2009 when Murray contacted Centrelink to announce she would give birth within two weeks. She subsequently registered the birth of the non-existent infant, Hayley, at her Sheffield home in northwest Tasmania on March 26, 2009. The judge noted that the name choice was strategic, mirroring the first and middle names of a daughter from Murray's then-partner to ensure the details were easily recallable if scrutinized. Murray added the phantom child to her Medicare card and listed her as a dependent on her Newstart unemployment claim to maximize financial gain.

Also read Russell Brand jailed for more than 10 years for rape and sexual assaults

To maintain the illusion, Murray lodged a form with Births, Deaths and Marriages Tasmania claiming she had lost the baby at twenty-three weeks gestation. This story contradicted her initial registration of a full-term birth. She informed Centrelink that she had not registered the death because she was trying to keep the child alive in her mind. This complex narrative allowed the deception to persist for eight years until a public tip-off triggered a review of her entitlements in 2017. The Australian Federal Police later executed a search warrant at her North Queensland residence after finding no records of Medicare claims for the alleged child.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Judicial Findings

Justice Kate Cuthbertson found Murray guilty of two charges: obtaining a financial advantage by deception and making false statements to Medicare. The presiding judge described the offending as prolonged, sophisticated, and motivated by greed rather than necessity. Justice Cuthbertson highlighted that Murray's evidence was internally inconsistent and fundamentally dishonest. The court heard that Murray pressured her eldest daughter to sign a statutory declaration in 2009 claiming the daughter had assisted with the birth, an act the judge deemed aggravating. The daughter testified against her mother, acknowledging her involvement and recalling a phone call where Murray admitted to having made up a fake child.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact and Financial Consequences

Following the uncovering of the scam in 2017, investigators discovered that Murray had been living lavishly despite her claims of financial need. Instagram photos revealed her enjoying scallops at upscale restaurants, drinking wine in hotel pools, and taking holidays on the expensive Lord Howe Island. These details stood in stark contrast to the narrative of a struggling mother, further damaging her credibility. The Department of Human Services initiated the investigation after receiving a public tip, which led to the extradition of Murray to Tasmania in 2023 to face charges for her crimes.

In sentencing, Justice Cuthbertson ruled that Murray showed no genuine remorse for her actions. The court ordered Murray to repay $33,342.30 to the Commonwealth of Australia. She was sentenced to two years and four months in prison, with the possibility of release after serving twelve months subject to a $5,000 surety and a three-year good behaviour bond. This case serves as a severe deterrent against welfare fraud, illustrating the rigorous monitoring systems now in place to protect public funds.