Athena Strand Murder: Disturbing Details Emerge in Texas Case

The murder of seven-year-old Athena Strand in Paradise, Texas, is detailed. Former FedEx driver Tanner Horner abducted and murdered Athena, who was waiting for a Christmas delivery of Barbie dolls. Horner's actions and the investigation reveal a calculated web of lies and a disturbing psychological aspect, including the use of an alter ego called 'Zero'.

The tragic case of Athena Strand , a seven-year-old girl from Paradise, Texas , who was abducted and murdered in November 2022, continues to unfold, revealing disturbing details about her killer and the circumstances surrounding her death. Athena, described by her family as a bright, energetic, loving, and curious child, was eagerly anticipating a Christmas delivery of Barbie dolls on the day of her disappearance.

That fateful day, a former FedEx driver, Tanner Horner, delivered the package to her home. Shortly after, Athena was reported missing, triggering a massive 72-hour search involving over 200 members of the community. Despite their efforts, Athena was not found during the initial search. Investigators focused their attention on Horner, who had been in the area delivering packages at the time of her disappearance. \Horner initially claimed Athena's death was an accident, stating he had accidentally struck her with his delivery van while backing up. However, his story quickly changed, and he confessed to the murder. Horner admitted to kidnapping Athena, driving her to a remote location, and ultimately strangling her. He revealed he had panicked after the initial incident, fearing the consequences, and made the horrifying decision to kill the child. The investigation revealed a calculated web of lies and a disturbing psychological aspect to Horner's actions. During interviews, Horner began referring to an alter ego named 'Zero,' claiming this persona was somehow influencing his actions. He described the attack as feeling like a 'dream' or an out-of-body experience and indicated that a 'little voice' was guiding him. The investigators adopted this persona as an interview technique to gather information and locate Athena, observing physical changes and the use of the 'Zero' persona. Horner even warned investigators that 'Zero' would hurt him if he revealed too much, highlighting the complex and disturbing nature of his mental state. \After initially leading authorities on a false search, Horner eventually led them to the location where he had discarded Athena's body, near the Trinity River. Athena's body was found, and evidence suggested she had been sexually assaulted. Horner was subsequently charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. The case has continued to unfold, with disturbing testimonies and new evidence further exposing the calculated nature of Horner's actions and the depth of the tragedy. The details revealed during the investigation painted a chilling picture of a premeditated crime, with Horner manipulating the investigation and attempting to deceive authorities. As Horner faces the possibility of the death penalty, the community continues to grapple with the horrific loss of Athena and the disturbing details surrounding her murder. The case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of children and the importance of seeking justice for victims of violent crimes. The legal proceedings continue to unfold, with further testimonies and evidence expected to shed more light on the events leading up to Athena's death and the psychological state of her killer. The community mourns the loss of Athena and seeks closure through the legal proceedings, hoping for justice to be served





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