Athens Shootings: Gunman Wounds Five in Social Security Office and Courthouse Attacks

A gunman opened fire at a social security office and a courthouse in central Athens, wounding at least five people. Police are searching for the 89-year-old suspect, who reportedly had a history of psychiatric problems.

A disturbing series of shootings unfolded in central Athens today, leaving at least five individuals wounded after a gunman targeted both a social security office and a courthouse.

The incident began around 10:30 am at the EFKA Kerameikos social security office, where an employee was struck by gunfire. Initial reports from Greek media identify the perpetrator as an 89-year-old man, armed with a shotgun. Following the initial attack, the same individual is suspected of opening fire at the ground floor of a nearby court building, injuring four women. The motive behind these violent acts remains unclear, prompting a large-scale police operation to locate and apprehend the suspect.

The response to the shootings was swift and coordinated. Emergency medical personnel immediately provided aid to the injured, applying a tourniquet to the wounded social security employee before transporting him to the Red Cross hospital via ambulance. Footage broadcast by ERT News depicted ambulance crews attending to at least three individuals at the courthouse, preparing them for transport to medical facilities.

Witnesses at the courthouse described a chaotic scene, with colleagues fleeing after hearing gunshots and receiving warnings about the armed assailant. According to one witness speaking to Proto Thema newspaper, the elderly man, dressed in a blue trench coat, entered an office, fired three shots towards the floor, abandoned the shotgun on a photocopier, and then disappeared.

Adding a peculiar element to the situation, the gunman reportedly scattered envelopes containing documents on the floor after the courthouse shooting, seemingly indicating these documents held the key to his actions. Authorities are currently analyzing these materials as part of their investigation. Alexandros Varveris, the head of the National Social Security Fund (EFKA), provided a detailed account of the attack at the social security office.

He stated that the gunman ascended to the fourth floor, warned an employee to take cover, and then fired upon another employee, wounding them in the leg. Varveris emphasized that the gunman did not appear to have specifically targeted the individual he shot, suggesting a more indiscriminate act of violence. The suspect has been identified by Greek media as a local scrap metal collector with a history of psychiatric issues and prior hospitalizations.

This information is being investigated as authorities attempt to understand the factors that may have contributed to the shootings. Niki Kerameos, the Minister of Labour and Social Security, expressed her support for the injured employee, stating that they were in good condition and receiving comprehensive care. She confirmed ongoing communication with EFKA officials and the Deputy Minister, who were dispatched to the scene of the attack alongside law enforcement and healthcare professionals.

The incident has understandably shaken the community, as gun violence is relatively uncommon in Greece, a country with strict firearm regulations. The ongoing manhunt represents a significant effort to bring the perpetrator to justice and ensure public safety. The investigation is focusing on the suspect’s background, potential motives, and the contents of the documents he left behind, hoping to piece together a clearer understanding of this unsettling event.

The authorities are committed to a thorough investigation to determine all the circumstances surrounding the shootings and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The focus remains on locating the suspect and providing support to the victims and their families





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