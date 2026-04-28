Atlético Madrid and Arsenal Set for High-Stakes Champions League Semi-Final Clash

Atlético Madrid and Arsenal will face off in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, with both teams aiming to break their trophy drought. The Gunners dominated their previous meeting with a 4-0 win, while Atlético boast an unbeaten home record against English sides in knockout stages. Key players like Julián Álvarez and Bukayo Saka will be crucial in this high-pressure encounter.

Atlético Madrid and Arsenal are set to clash in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, marking only their fourth meeting in European competition, with two of those encounters occurring this season.

The Gunners secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Atlético in the group stage last October, a result that remains tied for Atlético’s heaviest defeat in the competition. Both clubs hold the dubious distinction of having played the most Champions League matches without ever lifting the trophy—Arsenal with 223 games and Atlético with 190.

At home, Atlético Madrid have never lost to an English side in a Champions League knockout match, boasting an unbeaten record across six games at either the Vicente Calderón or the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Their opponents in these matches have included Chelsea, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Tottenham.

This season’s semi-final will be the 16th such tie between Spanish and English teams, with English sides advancing in nine of the previous 15 encounters (60%), including four of the last five. Arsenal, meanwhile, are riding a 12-game unbeaten streak in the competition, just one match shy of equaling their longest-ever run without a defeat (13 games between 2005 and 2006), which propelled them to the 2006 final—their only appearance in the Champions League showpiece.

Atlético’s offensive struggles were evident in their earlier defeat to Arsenal, where they managed just 0.32 expected goals (xG) from open play and only one shot on target—both season lows. In contrast, they averaged 1.34 xG and six shots on target across their other 13 matches this season. Arsenal’s knockout stage games have been low-scoring, averaging just 1.25 goals per game, while Atlético’s six knockout matches have seen an average of 4.7 goals per game.

Defensively, Atlético rank ninth in the percentage of time spent in a low block (20.4%) and 27th in high defensive blocks (26.4%), but they lead in high-intensity pressures (374 per game), nearly 100 more than any other semi-finalist. Arsenal’s defensive trio of David Raya, William Saliba, and Gabriel Magalhães has been nearly impenetrable, conceding just 11 goals in 22 starts (0.5 per game) and keeping 13 clean sheets (59%).

Key players to watch include Julián Álvarez, whose nine goals this season are the most by an Atlético player in a single Champions League campaign. He also leads the competition in high-intensity pressures (853) and pressures per 90 minutes (70). Antoine Griezmann has been involved in 24.2% of Atlético’s goals (40 goals, 16 assists), the highest percentage for any player in the competition’s history.

For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka’s presence has been pivotal, with the team averaging 2.6 goals and 2.3 xG per game when he plays, compared to 1.5 goals and 1.8 xG when he is absent. Saka has also produced more successful pull-backs (3) than Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, and Leandro Trossard combined (2).

Meanwhile, Viktor Gyökeres, who scored twice in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Atlético, has yet to find the net in the knockout stage this season, managing just six shots across four games





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