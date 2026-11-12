ATM PIN Cloning Fraudster Toader Berendean Jailed Over £420,000 Scheme

Toader Berendean, who stole £420,000 by filming ATM PIN entries, was sentenced to four years and nine months and faces deportation after his release.

A Romanian fraudster, Toader Berendean, 38, who stole £420,000 by filming victims entering their PINs at ATMs, will be deported after serving his prison sentence. Inner London Crown Court heard that Berendean was part of a gang that spied on customers and cloned Italian bank cards, defrauding victims of thousands of pounds between August and September 2025.

Berendean appeared in the dock with the help of a Romanian interpreter. Judge Lynn Griffin sentenced him to four years and nine months in prison, a term that falls just short of five years, and noted that he is liable to automatic deportation once that term ends.

Also read Pensioner Stole by 27‑Year‑Old Uber Driver After 100‑Mile Journey

How the ATM PIN Cloning Scheme Operated

The gang recorded victims' PIN entries using cameras that had been placed on Nationwide ATMs. The gangsters then used the captured passcodes to replicate customers' cards, allowing them to withdraw cash from accounts without the owners' knowledge.

Police searched Berendean's home and recovered card readers, ATM cameras and tampering equipment. Officers also seized £8,000 in cash, which the court heard was linked to the wider operation.

Advertisement

The investigation began after the bank detected a number of suspicious withdrawals. Prosecutors said the cards were programmed with banking details stolen from customers and that ATM camera footage captured the PIN entries that made the cloning possible. CCTV evidence also placed Berendean and others at the cash points during the period of the fraud.

Prosecution and Judge Highlight Role in the Fraud

Prosecutor Jollyon Robertson told the court that the offending was an attack on the Nationwide banking system and that the gang exploited a weakness in that system. He said the cards came from multiple issuers in several countries and that the operation amounted to industrial-scale processing of stolen data.

Judge Lynn Griffin described the enterprise as one that harvested customer data and reprogrammed cards with it. She told Berendean that he had acted together with others to take advantage of weaknesses in the operating system of Worldwide Bank, as referred to in the hearing.

The prosecution argued that the scheme must have relied on inside information to succeed, and the judge agreed that the crimes were enabled by very specific knowledge. However, Judge Griffin also found that Berendean did not play a leading role in the offence, a finding that shaped the sentence handed down.

Advertisement

Deportation Liability and What Happens Next

Berendean admitted conspiracy to defraud, possession of articles for use in fraud, making or supplying articles for use in fraud and possession of criminal property. Those guilty pleas formed the basis of the sentence, which Judge Griffin said would be followed by automatic deportation.

Berendean, of Brent, north-west London, will serve four years and nine months before he may be removed from the United Kingdom. The case highlights how card skimming and PIN capture schemes can affect large numbers of customers, with losses reaching £420,000 in this operation alone.