ATM Theft Blaze Destroys Fenny Compton High Street in Warwickshire

Thieves detonate a gas canister during a second ATM heist in Fenny Compton, melting the High Street and terrifying locals who now oppose rebuilding the machine.

Thieves in Fenny Compton, Warwickshire, triggered a massive explosion that melted the road surface on the High Street after stealing an Automated Teller Machine from a local Co-op store just before 3am on Wednesday. The suspects utilized a telehandler, a construction vehicle equipped with a telescopic boom, to rip the cash machine from its housing at the adjacent convenience store. Immediately after the theft, the criminals set the lifting machine ablaze, causing an inferno that shattered windows and damaged guttering for nearby residents.

ATM Theft Mechanism and Immediate Impact

The attack followed a specific and violent mechanism that has become a hallmark of recent automated teller machine raids in the region. According to resident Hilary Birkbeck, a 70-year-old furniture designer who captured footage of the incident, the explosion was likely caused by a gas canister used to blast the ATM out of its protective housing. This detonation was powerful enough to crack the double glazing of his first-floor home and ignite petrol that spread down the street.

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The fire resulted in severe physical damage to the infrastructure of the village. The intense heat from the burning telehandler melted the asphalt on the High Street, creating a hazardous environment for the community. Villagers were awakened by the noise and the subsequent explosion, which prompted an immediate emergency response from local authorities who arrived to secure the scene and assist those affected.

Mr. Birkbeck described the event as a hell of an explosion that left the community in a state of shock. He noted that the proximity of the blast to his home was close for comfort, highlighting the dangers associated with the increasing violence of such crimes. The police maintained a tight lip regarding the exact technical details of the device used, leaving the gas canister theory as the prevailing explanation among locals.

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History of Co-op Targeting and Stakeholder Views

This incident marks the second time in seven years that the Co-op store in Fenny Compton has been targeted for its cash machine, indicating a persistent vulnerability for the location. The store previously suffered an early-hours raid in 2009, when a gang utilized a low-loader and a pick-up truck to remove the ATM. Subsequently, in June 2019, the storefront was demolished by robbers who ram-raided the wall with a stolen digger to access the machine.

Local residents have expressed deep frustration and fear regarding the repeated attacks, with some advocating for the removal of the cash machine to prevent further danger. Hilary Birkbeck emailed Co-op headquarters urging the chain not to replace the stolen ATM, stating that the community has suffered enough from the recurring violence. He emphasized that residents do not want the machine back if it is likely to trigger another devastating explosion.

Jude Birkbeck, the 64-year-old wife of Hilary, recounted the terrifying sequence of events that began with scraping sounds she initially attributed to binmen. The situation escalated rapidly when the big bang occurred, followed by the smell of petrol and the sound of police knocking on doors to urge evacuation. The couple's distress reflects the broader anxiety felt by the residents who live in close proximity to the high street.

Regional Crime Patterns and Police Investigation

The Fenny Compton attack mirrors similar violent thefts occurring elsewhere in Warwickshire, suggesting a coordinated or replicated criminal strategy. Less than three weeks prior to this incident, a telehandler was driven into a shop on the High Street in Shipston-on-Stour under cover of darkness to remove an ATM. That telehandler was also set alight outside the shop, indicating a standard operating procedure for these specific gangs.

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Warwickshire Police has launched an investigation into the latest attack, citing Incident 26 of November 4. Authorities are actively seeking witnesses and have asked anyone with CCTV or doorbell camera footage to come forward. The police have maintained that they are treating the incident with high priority due to the public safety risks involved and the significant property damage caused.

The High Street in Fenny Compton remained closed to traffic on Wednesday evening as investigators assessed the damage and gathered evidence. The closure disrupted normal village activity and underscored the severity of the crime. Residents are now left to cope with the aftermath, including potential structural repairs and the emotional toll of living in a community repeatedly targeted by organized theft.

The incident also brings attention to the broader context of crime in the village, which is historically significant as the location for the first meeting of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance in 2009. This group, founded by Sir Alan Bates to campaign for justice regarding the Post Office Horizon IT scandal, adds a layer of historical resilience to the community. Despite this history of collective action, the current threat from violent ATM thefts presents a new and immediate challenge for the residents of Fenny Compton.