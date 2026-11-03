ATSB Report Details Engine Failures in Deadly Archerfield Crash

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau releases preliminary findings on the September 7 crash that killed Ian Campbell and Hannah, revealing critical engine start issues at Brisbane's Archerfield Airport.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has released a preliminary report detailing the technical difficulties faced by Queensland businessman Ian Campbell prior to the fatal crash of his aircraft at Archerfield Airport on September 7. The investigation confirms that Mr. Campbell struggled to start the engine of his Beechcraft A36 Bonanza, requiring assistance from a nearby engineer who used a battery cart to ignite the motor. This mechanical complication occurred just before the aircraft took off with his daughter, Hannah Campbell, resulting in a fiery crash that claimed both their lives.

Engine Start Difficulties Recorded

The initial phase of the investigation focused on the events leading up to take-off at Brisbane's Archerfield Airport, where witnesses observed significant issues with the aircraft's initialization. ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell stated that CCTV footage from the airport showed an engineer working in a nearby hangar stepping in to help start the engine using a battery cart after Mr. Campbell encountered repeated failures. The report notes that despite these initial hurdles, the aircraft departed just before 11am, but the struggle to start the engine may have indicated underlying mechanical stress or pilot fatigue during pre-flight procedures.

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Flight Data Reveals Descent Pattern

Flight data recorded during the eight-minute journey showed a steady decline in altitude shortly after take-off, contradicting the expected climb profile for a light aircraft leaving the airport. Mr. Mitchell explained that the aircraft initially climbed to approximately 1,100 feet, but about four minutes into the flight, the altitude dropped to 800 feet. Over the next three minutes, the plane descended steadily, with witnesses reporting that they heard the engine spluttering and observed thick smoke pouring from the engine area. The final data point recorded the aircraft at an altitude of 284 feet near the accident site, just moments before a witness saw the plane turn and nosedive into a paddock at Chambers Flat near Logan.

Wreckage Analysis and Mechanical Findings

On-site examination of the debris from the Beechcraft A36 Bonanza provided physical evidence supporting the flight data, with investigators finding specific damage patterns on the propeller. The wreckage analysis indicated that the propeller damage was consistent with a low engine power setting at the moment of impact, suggesting the engine was not producing sufficient thrust to maintain flight or execute a safe recovery. Additionally, investigators noted that the landing gear was extended at the time of the crash, a detail that investigators will further analyze to determine if the crew was attempting to prepare for a forced landing or if the gear was deployed earlier in the descent.

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Background of the Victims and Family

Ian Campbell, the 56-year-old owner of Barambah Organics, and his 23-year-old daughter Hannah were described by friends and family as enthusiastic aviators who shared a deep passion for flight. A witness reported that Mr. Campbell appeared fit and well on the morning of the tragedy and had arranged for the aircraft to be refueled with full tanks before departure. The couple had met and completed their pilot training together at Archerfield in 1999 as part of their honeymoon, describing flying as a significant and exciting part of their married life. Hannah had recently completed the Kokoda Trail challenge with her family, demonstrating an active and adventurous lifestyle that extended beyond their shared hobby in the skies.

Future Investigation and Safety Actions

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau emphasized that this preliminary report represents only the early phases of a comprehensive investigation that will continue until a final report is published. Investigators are currently conducting a performance assessment of the flight tracking data, reviewing the aircraft's maintenance records, and examining pilot documentation and training files. Although the Beechcraft was not equipped with a flight data recorder or cockpit voice recorder, authorities will analyze available audio recordings and post-mortem information to determine the precise cause of the failure. The ATSB has pledged to notify relevant parties immediately if any critical safety issues are identified before the conclusion of the inquiry.