Attendance Allowance and Pension Age Disability Payment: Up to £114.60 per week for older people

Over 1.7 million older people in the UK receive Attendance Allowance or its Scottish equivalent, Pension Age Disability Payment, worth up to £114.60 per week. The benefit is tax-free, not means-tested, and does not affect State Pension.

Attendance Allowance and Pension Age Disability Payment provide financial support of up to £114.60 per week for individuals over the State Pension age who require assistance with personal care due to illness or disability.

According to the latest Department for Work and Pensions data, over 1.7 million older people were receiving Attendance Allowance as of August 2025. In Scotland, more than 175,000 people aged over 66 were receiving Pension Age Disability Payment, the devolved equivalent. These benefits are designed to help cover additional living costs and enable recipients to maintain independence at home.

The weekly rates are £76.70 for those needing frequent help or constant supervision during the day, or supervision at night, and £114.60 for those requiring help or supervision throughout both day and night, or who have been told they are nearing the end of life. Payments are typically made every four weeks, resulting in amounts of £306.80 or £458.40 per payment period.

The most common health condition among Attendance Allowance claimants is arthritis, with 47% of those claiming for arthritis receiving an award of five years or longer. Overall, 563,746 claimants (36%) had awards lasting five years or more. Conditions with lifelong or degenerative trajectories often lead to longer awards, while shorter awards are given when improvement is expected. The benefit is not means-tested, so savings, income, or other benefits do not affect eligibility.

It is also tax-free and exempt from the Benefit Cap. Claiming Attendance Allowance does not reduce your State Pension, and you can receive it even if you are still working.

However, you cannot claim Attendance Allowance if you already receive Personal Independence Payment (PIP) or Disability Living Allowance (DLA) for care needs. If you apply while on DLA, the DWP may reassess your DLA instead. Attendance Allowance is available to people in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. For those living in Scotland, the equivalent benefit is Pension Age Disability Payment, administered by Social Security Scotland.

You must be over State Pension age to apply. The benefit covers personal care needs such as dressing, eating, bathing, or getting in and out of bed. Even if you do not currently receive care, you can apply if you need help or supervision during the day or night. The application process can be done by post or phone.

It is advisable to apply as soon as you become eligible, as the benefit can provide crucial financial support. For more information, visit the official government websites





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