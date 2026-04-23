Keir Starmer’s chief advisor, Lord Richard Hermer, faces mounting calls for resignation after revelations he pursued legal claims against Iraq veterans despite being warned the allegations were fabricated. Veterans describe a years-long 'witch hunt' that caused significant emotional and professional harm.

Outrage is mounting over revelations that Keir Starmer ’s chief advisor, Lord Richard Hermer , actively pursued legal claims against British soldiers in Iraq despite receiving warnings that the allegations were fabricated.

The accusations stem from his work as a senior lawyer in 2008, where he represented Iraqi detainees who alleged torture and murder by British troops following the 2004 Battle of Danny Boy. Newly surfaced emails demonstrate that Hermer was informed the claims were 'nonsense' and even harbored personal doubts, yet he continued to push for publicity and taxpayer-funded settlements.

Veterans who were subjected to these false accusations are now demanding his resignation, accusing him of a malicious 'witch hunt' that has caused years of anguish and damage to their reputations. The controversy centers around the Al-Sweady inquiry, which ultimately exonerated the British soldiers.

However, the legal battle initiated by Hermer’s clients inflicted significant emotional and professional harm. Veterans describe being hounded by false allegations, forced to defend themselves against baseless claims, and living under a cloud of suspicion. Critics argue that Hermer prioritized securing financial settlements for his clients over the truth and the well-being of the soldiers who served their country. The accusations are particularly damning given Hermer’s current position as Attorney General, the UK’s chief legal officer.

Philip Ingram, a retired colonel and Iraq veteran, likened Hermer’s actions to a scheme to enrich himself and inflate his ego, even while suspecting the claims were false. He further criticized Starmer for relying on such an advisor, suggesting a lack of principles within the current government. The case has drawn comparisons to previous scandals, with some claiming it surpasses the severity of the Mandelson affair. The fallout extends beyond calls for Hermer’s resignation.

Political figures from across the spectrum have condemned his actions, with Tory leader Kemi Badenoch accusing him of ‘dragging British troops through the courts’ and Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy labeling him a ‘disgrace’. SAS hero Robin Horsfall highlighted the ongoing issue of ‘lawfare’ against British soldiers, arguing that government funding of legal investigations creates a system where troops are punished for the realities of warfare.

The situation raises serious questions about the integrity of the legal system and the protection afforded to those who serve in the armed forces. Hermer’s past representation of controversial figures, including Shamima Begum, has also fueled criticism, with some labeling him ‘anti-British’ and a ‘danger to the country’.

A spokesperson for Hermer maintains he was not substantially involved in the case and was unaware of the deliberate lies until later, a claim that is being met with skepticism by veterans and critics alike





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