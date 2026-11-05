Attorney General Challenges Sentence for Southampton Killer Digwa

The UK Attorney General argues Vickrum Digwa's 21-year minimum term is unduly lenient after he murdered Henry Nowak with a ceremonial knife in Southampton.

The Attorney General, Ellie Reeves, has referred the sentence of Vickrum Digwa to the Court of Appeal, arguing that the minimum term of 21 years for the murder of Henry Nowak is unduly lenient. Digwa, 23, stabbed the 18-year-old university student multiple times in Southampton on December 3 before lying to police about a racial attack.

Religious Exemption Abuse Arguments

Jonathan Polnay KC, representing the Attorney General, submitted that Digwa abused the privilege afforded to Sikhs to carry a ceremonial knife for religious reasons. The legal team argued that carrying a substantial bladed weapon in public, immediately available for use, constituted a breach of statutory religious exemption. The prosecution emphasized that the offender repeatedly deployed this weapon against an unarmed and defenceless stranger.

Also read Henry Nowak's killer's appeal 'ludicrous', says family

Murder Details and False Allegations

Digwa killed Henry Nowak, who was from Chafford Hundred, Essex, using an eight-inch blade while the victim lay dying on the ground. After the attack, Digwa fabricated a story that Nowak had racially abused him and initiated a physical confrontation. This deception resulted in Digwa being treated as a potential victim by responding officers, delaying medical attention for Nowak. The incident sparked significant unrest when body-worn camera footage showed Nowak handcuffed and pleading for help.

Family Reaction and Legal Proceedings

Members of Henry Nowak's family attended the hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice, expressing deep distress over the legal challenges to the conviction and sentence. Nowak's stepmother, Katie Nowak, stated that allowing Digwa to appeal does not feel fair and described the process as another exhausting fight. The hearing was temporarily paused due to a fire alarm that prompted the evacuation of the building, while Digwa watched from HMP Frankland in County Durham.

Advertisement

Judge's Ruling on Weapon Possession

During the original sentencing at Southampton Crown Court, Judge William Mousley KC noted that Digwa possessed a kirpan, a mandatory item for Sikhs, but also carried a large dagger due to his membership in the Nihang order. The judge ruled that the privilege of carrying such weapons brings immense responsibility, which Digwa failed to uphold. The court determined that the large dagger was a highly dangerous weapon that was easily accessible to the wearer.

Defense Position and Next Steps

Imran KC, representing Digwa, acknowledged that the law did not permit the use of the knife for murder but argued that the initial sentence already accounted for the dangerous weapon and abuse of religious privilege. He contended that the prosecution was reiterating facts that had already been considered aggravating factors in the original verdict. The three senior judges are now hearing both the defense appeal against the sentence length and the Attorney General's bid to increase it.