Attorney General Faces Misconduct Allegations Over Iraq War Claims

Lord Hermer, the Attorney General and key advisor to the Prime Minister, is accused of serious professional misconduct for allegedly pursuing false claims against British soldiers during the Iraq War. A formal complaint has been filed with the Bar Standards Board, citing evidence suggesting he ignored warnings about the fabricated nature of the allegations.

The United Kingdom's Attorney General , Lord Hermer , a key legal advisor to the Prime Minister, is facing intense scrutiny following a formal complaint lodged with the Bar Standards Board (BSB).

The complaint, submitted by Conservative justice spokesman Nick Timothy, alleges serious professional misconduct related to Lord Hermer’s work representing Iraqi claimants against British soldiers following the Battle of Danny Boy in 2004. Timothy accuses Lord Hermer of pursuing a ‘witch-hunt’ against the veterans, ignoring evidence that pointed to the falsity of accusations of murder and mistreatment.

The core of the complaint centers around emails from 2008, during the initial stages of the legal claims, which suggest Lord Hermer advised that any public statements regarding the allegations should allow for plausible deniability – ‘some wriggle room if the killings did not in fact happen’ – even as concerns about the veracity of the claims were raised. The allegations stem from a series of lawsuits brought by Iraqis claiming abuse and unlawful killings by British troops after the Battle of Danny Boy.

These claims were thoroughly investigated by the Al-Sweady Inquiry, which concluded in 2014 that the accusations were deliberately fabricated and the claimants were found to have lied. The inquiry revealed that the individuals represented by Lord Hermer were, in fact, members of the Madhi Army, an Iranian-backed militia, and were allegedly motivated by financial gain – seeking compensation from the British state. Further compounding the accusations, the Ministry of Defence reportedly questioned Lord Hermer’s legal fees, deeming them ‘excessive’.

Lord Hermer vehemently denies all wrongdoing, asserting that he consistently maintained the ‘highest professional standards’ and never knowingly acted on behalf of clients making false claims. He maintains his involvement in the Al-Sweady claims was limited to a relatively small number of hours between 2008 and 2013.

However, the timing of these events and Lord Hermer’s current position as Attorney General, coupled with his close relationship with the Prime Minister, are raising significant questions about judgment and potential conflicts of interest. The emergence of these allegations places additional pressure on the Prime Minister, already navigating scrutiny related to other recent controversies.

Gavin Williamson, a former Conservative Defence Secretary, has publicly called for an immediate investigation by the BSB, stating that the evidence presented warrants a full inquiry and creates a ‘stark and uncomfortable tension’ with Lord Hermer’s professional obligations to act with ‘honesty and integrity’. The BSB, as the regulatory body for barristers, is now tasked with determining whether Lord Hermer’s conduct warrants disciplinary action.

The complaint has been accompanied by the release of the aforementioned emails, which are expected to fuel further debate and scrutiny. It’s worth noting that Lord Hermer’s previous clientele also included controversial figures such as Shamima Begum, the British citizen who joined Islamic State and was subsequently stripped of her citizenship. His representatives emphasize his extensive legal career, highlighting his representation of British military personnel in other cases, including those involving IRA terrorism and injuries sustained during the Iraq War.

The BSB has not yet confirmed receipt of the complaint and typically conducts such investigations confidentially unless they escalate to a formal disciplinary hearing. The situation is developing and promises to be a significant test for both Lord Hermer and the current administration





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