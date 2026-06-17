Attorney General Hermer Accuses Brexit Leaders of Silencing Themselves Amid UK-EU Reset Push

In a major speech, Attorney General Richard Hermer, a key ally of PM Keir Starmer, will claim Brexit has damaged the UK's economy and global standing, while accusing architects like Nigel Farage of avoiding discussion of their pre-referendum promises. The intervention precedes a crucial UK-EU summit aimed at a post-Brexit 'reset' deal, amidst internal Labour leadership tensions and Brexiteer concerns over regulatory alignment and financial costs.

In a significant political intervention, Richard Hermer , the Attorney General and one of Prime Minister Keir Starmer 's closest allies, is set to intensify Labour's critical stance on Brexit .

In a forthcoming speech, Lord Hermer will directly attack Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and the Conservative Party, asserting that the decision to leave the European Union inflicted substantial harm on the UK's economy and its international standing. He will accuse key Brexiteers of becoming conspicuously silent about the sweeping promises they made during the 2016 referendum campaign, noting that they are now reluctant to champion the benefits they once predicted.

Lord Hermer will frame the current Labour government as being tasked with "cleaning up the mess" left by those who advocated for departure. This speech positions the government to leverage the political narrative ahead of a major UK-EU summit scheduled for next month, where Sir Keir aims to finalise a broad "reset" agreement with Brussels aimed at forging closer post-Brexit ties.

The Prime Minister's overtures have already drawn criticism from hardline Brexiteers, who accuse him of undermining the sovereignty gains from the 2016 vote by moving towards what they term "dynamic alignment" with EU regulations. Sir Keir, however, is keen to promote his strategy as a pragmatic path to economic stability and improved trade, particularly as he faces internal party pressures following Labour's disappointing results in the May local elections.

The push for a reset is also unfolding against the backdrop of a potential leadership challenge. Health Secretary Wes Streeting, a rival to Sir Keir's leadership, has openly stated that quitting the EU was a "catastrophic mistake" and has called for the UK to seek to rejoin the bloc.

In contrast, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, another possible contender, has sought to downplay the immediate prospect of reversing Brexit, even as he campaigns to win the Leave-voting parliamentary seat of Makerfield in a by-election. Lord Hermer's speech, delivered at an event organized by the European Movement advocacy group, will hammer home the point that the chief architects of Brexit have abandoned their own rhetoric.

He is expected to say: "Strikingly, the politicians who were key proponents of Brexit, and major figures in the campaign to Leave, now appear reluctant to remind us of the promises that they made. When was the last time you heard Nigel Farage proudly talk about Brexit? Or make the case for the benefits it's brought Britain?

The reason he has become uncharacteristically quiet about what he used to describe as his crowning achievement is because he knows the damage it caused Britain, our standing in the world, and our economy.

" The July 22 summit in Brussels will be a key moment for Sir Keir's reset agenda, with the government aiming to secure new cooperation agreements on food standards, energy security, and a youth mobility scheme. The youth mobility deal would permit citizens under 30 from the UK and EU member states to live, work, and study in each other's territories.

However, negotiations have encountered friction over EU demands for European students to pay lower tuition fees in England, and broader concerns persist about the potential financial contributions the UK might have to make to the EU budget and the extent of regulatory alignment required. For many Brexiteers, these concessions represent a detrimental erosion of the independence achieved by the referendum vote.

The political context is further complicated by the uncertain tenure of the Prime Minister, with both Streeting and Burnham positioning themselves for a possible future leadership contest, which could alter the course of Brexit policy. A Conservative Party spokesman dismissed the attack, suggesting Lord Hermer should concentrate on his duties as the nation's top law officer rather than engaging in partisan political rhetoric





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Brexit Keir Starmer Richard Hermer Nigel Farage UK-EU Summit Labour Party Conservative Party Reform UK Wes Streeting Andy Burnham European Movement Dynamic Alignment Youth Mobility Trade Deal Leadership Challenge

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