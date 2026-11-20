Kristine Blanche removed HPV and Epstein-Barr supplement listings after media inquiry, raising concerns about conflicts of interest while serving on a federal NIH advisory council.

Reports indicate that Kristine Blanche, the wife of U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, removed product listings for supplements targeting human papillomavirus (HPV) and the Epstein-Barr virus just one day after journalists inquired about the items. Kristine Blanche operates Dr Blanche's Dispensary through her website, where she marketed these unproven treatments while simultaneously serving on a federal advisory council that influences research funding at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Supplement Listings and Medical Claims

Until her contact with reporters, Dr. Blanche's website featured five specific supplements that she suggested could assist in treating HPV, with individual retail prices reaching up to $63 per bottle. The site also promoted a liquid herbal formula compound recommended for treating the Epstein-Barr virus, an infection currently lacking any scientifically approved vaccine, treatment, or cure. Notably, the report highlighted that the name of the virus, Epstein-Barr, was misspelled on the promotional materials.

Also read Google should ‘do the right thing’ over Russell Brand video, Downing Street says

Following the inquiry from The Guardian, both the recommended HPV and Epstein-Barr supplements were taken down from the website. However, other products remain available for purchase, including a Man Up cleanse and a Girlfriend cleanse, each priced at approximately $600. The Man Up cleanse is advertised to help men lose weight, boost testosterone, and eliminate toxins, according to the site descriptions.

Federal Advisory Role and Funding Conflicts

Kristine Blanche serves on the advisory council of the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), an entity within the NIH that directs an annual budget of roughly $170 million. Her appointment to this council in April raised significant eyebrows within the medical community, particularly because it marked the first such appointment in over a year. The NCCIH is responsible for funding research into treatments or practices often categorized as complementary or alternative medicine.

Advertisement

Her selection for this position coincided with the month her husband, Todd Blanche, assumed the role of acting attorney general. This timing has fueled concerns about potential conflicts of interest, given that the council helps steer the very type of research funding that might benefit the types of integrative health products her wife sells. Critics argue that her dual role creates an ethical dilemma regarding the impartiality of federal research allocations.

Official Responses and Defense of Practices

In response to the growing scrutiny, Kristine Blanche told The Guardian that she complies with all mandatory FDA guidelines. She dismissed any publications suggesting otherwise as false and defamatory. Despite her denial, an NIH spokesperson defended her appointment, stating that Dr. Kristine Blanche was selected through the established appointment process based on her work and background in integrative health.

The spokesperson emphasized that her experience provides a relevant foundation for service and adds a valuable perspective to inform the council's work. The official statement concluded that her inclusion is in compliance with the charter of the NCCIH. It remains unclear how much revenue Dr. Blanche generates from the website, but the removal of specific viral treatment supplements suggests a reaction to the immediate pressure from media scrutiny.