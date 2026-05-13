Attorney speaks out after ruling upholds $167,000 legal fee order against Kim Kardashian

The attorney representing Ivan Cantu, who successfully sued Kim Kardashian over a social media incident, spoke about the court's ruling upholding the legal fee order. Cantu's previous argument about financial hardship was found to be 'unavailing' by a judge.

Have YOU got a story? Email. The attorney representing Ivan Cantu, a New York man ordered to pay Kim Kardashian more than $167,000 in legal fees , is speaking out about the court's ruling upholding the order.

Known for unsuccessfully suing Kardashian over a social media snafu, Cantu's lawyer Greg Sobo is claiming the 'ruling is not consistent with California law and is certain to be overturned.

' Citing financial distress, Cantu's attorney referred to himself as an 'innocent victim' and argued that paying the entirety of Kardashian's legal fees would 'destroy him financially. ' The incident between Cantu and Kardashian started in February 2024 when Kardashian posted a picture of Cantu on her social media account, leading to a defamation suit





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