Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Make First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott were seen together at the Death of a Salesman opening night afterparty. This is their first public appearance since announcing their pregnancy, following a difficult year for Plaza. Abbott and Plaza are expecting their child in the fall.

Aubrey Plaza and her partner Christopher Abbott were seen together publicly for the first time since announcing their pregnancy. The couple attended the opening night afterparty for the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman, held at Katz's Deli in New York City. Plaza, known for her role in The White Lotus, is expecting a child with Abbott, the actor from Girls. This marks a significant moment for the pair, especially following a difficult period in Plaza's life.

The parents-to-be were photographed together, with Plaza showcasing her baby bump. The due date for their child, whose gender remains undisclosed, is anticipated to be in the fall. A source close to the couple shared that it was a “beautiful surprise after an emotional year.”\This public appearance is the first since the announcement, giving fans a glimpse into their life as they prepare for parenthood. The couple first crossed paths professionally in 2019 on the indie psychological drama Black Bear, where they played dual roles as actors and directors. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020 and garnered critical acclaim, with many praising Plaza's performance. They then reunited on stage in 2023 for the Off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s play Danny And The Deep Blue Sea, which ran until January 2024. Prior to the pregnancy announcement, they had kept their relationship relatively private, with sightings reported at events like Khaite's Fall/Winter 2026 show during New York Fashion Week in February. The timing of their relationship is particularly poignant, as the pregnancy comes after the tragic loss of Plaza's estranged husband, Jeff Baena, who died by suicide on January 3rd, 2025, and their separation which occurred four months before his death. The couple are reported to be feeling 'very blessed' as they enter this new chapter.\Christopher Abbott's career spans television and film, including his prominent role in HBO's Girls. He has also made a name for himself in critically acclaimed independent films, such as Martha Marcy May Marlene and It Comes At Night. Abbott has also ventured into larger productions, including roles in A Most Violent Year, First Man, Poor Things, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter and the Wolf Man reboot. He continues to work on both independent and mainstream projects, with recent appearances in The Testament of Ann Lee and a forthcoming role in the Netflix adaptation of East of Eden alongside Florence Pugh. The couple's public embrace, following the announcement of their pregnancy, signals a positive and hopeful turn for both actors as they navigate the next phase of their lives together. The public appearance also marked the first time that Plaza's pregnancy was visible, and this event has been received with support from fans and well-wishers





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