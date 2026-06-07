Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Shine at Tony Awards Debut as Expectant Couple

Actors Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott made their first red carpet appearance together at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, showcasing Plaza's baby bump and Abbott's stylish tuxedo. The couple, expecting their first child, share a history of collaboration in film and theater, with Abbott nominated for his role in Death of a Salesman.

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott made a striking appearance as a couple at the 79th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The event marked their first official red carpet debut together, following widespread speculation after Plaza announced her pregnancy in April. The 41-year-old actress, known for her role in Parks and Recreation, showcased her baby bump in a elegant black spaghetti-strap dress with wide pinstripes, while Abbott, 40, complemented her in a black velvet tuxedo with cropped pants and a slim tie.

Plaza's dress featured a floor-length design with contrasting white triangles at the straps, and she accessorized minimally with open-toe shoes and her brunette hair worn down. Abbott's attire included black boots and a white pocket square, reflecting a coordinated and stylish ensemble. The couple, who have previously collaborated on stage and screen, expressed joy over their upcoming arrival, due in the fall.

Their relationship first blossomed during the production of the 2020 indie film Black Bear, which premiered at Sundance and received critical acclaim for Plaza's performance. They later worked together in the 2023 Off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, further strengthening their bond. Their last public appearance before the pregnancy news was at New York Fashion Week in February 2026, attending Khaite's Fall/Winter show.

At the Tony Awards, Abbott is nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Biff Loman in Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, starring alongside Wendell Pierce. This revival marks another chapter in their shared theatrical history. The ceremony, hosted for the first time by Pink, celebrates the achievements of Broadway, with shows like Schmigadoon! and The Lost Boys leading the nominations with 12 nods each.

The night featured numerous stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Rose Byrne, Nathan Lane, and Laurie Metcalf, highlighting the vibrant community of theater that both Plaza and Abbott are part of. The couple's presence underscored the intersection of personal milestones and professional recognition within the industry





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