Aubrey Plaza Announces Pregnancy with Christopher Abbott

Actress Aubrey Plaza confirms she is expecting her first child with partner Christopher Abbott. The announcement was made on the Smartless podcast and follows a private relationship and a difficult year for Plaza. The couple was seen together at the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman afterparty.

Aubrey Plaza has confirmed her pregnancy, expecting her first child with partner Christopher Abbott . The news, revealed on an upcoming episode of the Smartless podcast, has generated excitement among fans and media alike. Plaza shared the news with hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, who expressed their surprise and joy.

The actress recounted visiting the doctor for an ultrasound earlier in the day, mirroring a visit for her dog, creating a lighthearted moment amidst the significant announcement. This marks a new chapter for Plaza and Abbott, coming after a challenging year. The revelation was followed by photos of the couple at the opening night afterparty for the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman at Katz's Deli in New York City. The pair appeared cozy and happy, showcasing their bond. The baby is due in the fall, and the gender has not yet been revealed. Following the announcement, a source reported that the news came as a “beautiful surprise” after an emotional year, alluding to the tragic loss of Plaza's estranged husband, Jeff Baena, by suicide. Plaza's and Abbott’s relationship has been developing quietly, with previous sightings together at events like Khaite's Fall/Winter 2026 show during New York Fashion Week in February, and the Off Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s play Danny And The Deep Blue Sea in 2023. They also starred together in the indie psychological drama Black Bear in 2019, where they played dual roles as actors and directors. This project garnered critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020. Abbott, known for his role on HBO's Girls, and Plaza have navigated their relationship privately, a stark contrast to the public attention now surrounding their upcoming parenthood. The couple's journey into parenthood is a sign of hope and new beginnings after a difficult period. The couple's relationship has been largely private, only recently emerging into the public eye with the pregnancy announcement and public appearances. Prior to the pregnancy confirmation, details about their relationship were scarce, with glimpses shared by sources and social media posts. The public first noticed the connection when the actress and actor were seen in the afterparty for opening night of the Broadway revival Death of a Salesman. The pregnancy follows a period of loss for Plaza, as her estranged husband Jeff Baena died by suicide in early 2025. Abbott is also known for a string of acclaimed roles. As Plaza steps into motherhood, the focus shifts to this next phase of her life alongside Abbott. Fans and the entertainment industry await the new addition to their family with anticipation and well wishes, celebrating the couple’s journey towards parenthood





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