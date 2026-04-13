Aubrey Plaza Announces Pregnancy with Partner Christopher Abbott

Actress Aubrey Plaza confirms she is expecting her first child with Christopher Abbott. The announcement came after a difficult year for Plaza. The couple was seen celebrating at the opening night of the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman. The baby is expected in the fall.

Aubrey Plaza has confirmed her pregnancy, expecting her first child with partner Christopher Abbott . The announcement came during an upcoming episode of the Smartless podcast, where the actress candidly shared the news with hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes. The reveal was met with enthusiastic reactions from the hosts, who expressed their excitement over the impending arrival.

Plaza shared that she had undergone an ultrasound earlier that day, further solidifying the exciting development. This marks a significant milestone for the actress, who expressed her anticipation and curiosity about motherhood, stating that she has always been intrigued by the experience. The couple, who previously collaborated on the indie film Black Bear and the Off Broadway revival of Danny And The Deep Blue Sea, were photographed together for the first time since the announcement at the opening night afterparty of the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman at Katz's Deli in New York City. Plaza and Abbott have been seen together at fashion week and in other settings leading up to the announcement. The pregnancy is particularly poignant, given the personal challenges Plaza has faced in recent years. This announcement comes a year after the passing of her estranged husband, Jeff Baena, by suicide. The couple's relationship had previously been kept relatively private, with sightings reported before confirming it officially. A source reported to People that it was a "beautiful surprise after an emotional year", with the couple feeling "very blessed". The baby's due date is expected in the fall, and the gender has not been revealed. The couple's relationship began on stage and has now evolved into this chapter of their lives. Christopher Abbott is recognized for his role in the HBO comedy Girls and has worked alongside Plaza in several projects, including the 2019 film Black Bear and the 2023 revival of Danny And The Deep Blue Sea. Their collaborative history suggests a strong bond that has been pivotal in their relationship. The couple has been pictured together at different events, including New York Fashion Week. This pregnancy follows a difficult period for Plaza, and this announcement seems to mark a new, joyful chapter. The anticipation and excitement surrounding the pregnancy are palpable, both for Plaza and Abbott, and fans are eagerly awaiting further details regarding the baby. The couple has managed to keep their relationship private until recent times but the news of their baby is open to the public





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