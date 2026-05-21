Aubrey Plaza attends The Last Show with Stephen Colbert on her heavily pregnant figure

Aubrey Plaza attended The Last Show with Stephen Colbert on the second-to-last episode and tossed a surprise dose of star power on the show to the cheers of an audience. She was seen flashing her heavily pregnant figure while wearing a navy maxi dress that downplayed her bump. She also made a grand entrance when her name was announced by guest announcer John Dickerson.

Aubrey Plaza brought a surprise dose of star power on the second-to-last episode of The Last Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night. The 41-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning as she made a grand entrance while showing off her heavily pregnant figure.

Plaza poked fun at her prominent baby bump with her characteristic deadpan humor after she revealed last month that she's expecting her first child with Girls star Christopher Abbott. Each of the celebrity guests got to take a turn behind Colbert's desk to ask him one question, while he moved over to the first chair to answer.

But to avoid getting too somber for the 62-year-old late-night host's penultimate episode, Plaza and the rest of the stars asked him hilariously inconsequential questions. Pregnant Aubrey Plaza displays her bump in maxi dress at NBA game with boyfriend Christopher Abbott After guest announcer John Dickerson announced Plaza's name, the audience erupted into cheers as she sped out while wearing a lovely navy dress that downplayed her baby bump.

After she took a seat, Colbert asked her how things were going, and Plaza shifted awkwardly in her seat and looked down.

'Um, everything's going normal here! ', she said in a sing-song tone with a nervous grin. 'Nothing weird... ' She turned on a dime and joked, 'My water broke backstage.

They said it was gonna take a couple hours, so I can still do this.

' She joined celebrity guests including Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Billy Crystal, Martha Stewart and more as they took turns behind Colbert's desk to ask him one question, while he moved over to the first chair to answer





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