Aubrey Plaza Expecting First Child, Spotted in NYC Preparing for Parenthood

Actress Aubrey Plaza is expecting her first child with Christopher Abbott. The star confirmed her pregnancy in a recent podcast episode, sharing the news with her signature humor. Plaza was recently seen in New York City, seemingly preparing for motherhood. This exciting development comes after the passing of her estranged husband.

Aubrey Plaza , the 41-year-old actress, is preparing for motherhood as she anticipates the arrival of her first child. She is expecting with actor Christopher Abbott , 40, more than a year after the passing of her estranged husband, Jeff Baena.

Recently, Plaza was seen in New York City, casually dressed while walking her dog, and she was observed closely examining a baby stroller. This public outing followed the exciting announcement of her pregnancy, which Plaza confirmed in a recent episode of the Smartless podcast.

The actress humorously revealed the news, stating, 'Well, there's a baby inside of me. No, I said there's a baby inside of me right now.' She added with her characteristic wit that the baby already appeared to have a cloak and hat and jokingly predicted its arrival. Plaza also expressed her anticipation of becoming a mother, stating, 'I am. Yeah. I’ve always wanted to see what that’s all about, you know?'

Earlier, last week, Plaza and Abbott were together publicly for the first time since the news of their pregnancy broke, celebrating the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman at the show's after-party in New York City.





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