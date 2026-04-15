Aubrey Plaza, Expecting First Child, Spotted on NYC Subway

Pregnant actress Aubrey Plaza, star of The White Lotus and Parks And Recreation, was seen traveling by subway in New York City shortly after announcing her pregnancy. She shared details about her pregnancy on the Smartless podcast and has been seen publicly with her partner, actor Christopher Abbott.

Acclaimed actress Aubrey Plaza , known for her distinctive roles in the critically lauded series The White Lotus and the beloved sitcom Parks And Recreation, was recently observed navigating the bustling New York City subway system. This sighting occurred shortly after the star publicly shared the joyous news of her first pregnancy. Dressed in a casual yet stylish ensemble comprising a cropped white t-shirt that subtly revealed her growing baby bump, a chic beige coat, black shorts, knee-high white socks, and distinctive purple New Balance sneakers, Plaza blended into the everyday rhythm of the city, largely unrecognized by fellow commuters. Her presence on public transport offers a refreshing glimpse into the personal life of a high-profile celebrity, far removed from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

The actress's recent media appearances have brought her further into the public eye, particularly following her candid conversation on the popular Smartless podcast. During the episode, shared on Monday, Plaza confirmed her pregnancy with a characteristic blend of wit and sincerity. She shared with hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, 'Well, there's a baby inside of me. No, I said there's a baby inside of me right now.' She detailed a recent doctor's visit, humorously noting that both she and her dog underwent scans, with her own ultrasound confirming the presence of a baby. 'She had to get an ultrasound on her stomach…And then I got an ultrasound on my stomach, and there is a baby in there,' Plaza recounted, adding a touch of her signature playful eccentricity, 'It already has a cloak and a little hat. I think it's gonna come out.' When asked about her excitement for motherhood, the star expressed genuine anticipation, stating, 'I am. Yeah. I’ve always wanted to see what that’s all about, you know?'

This personal milestone for Plaza comes as she continues to build her relationship with actor Christopher Abbott, 40. The couple, who had previously kept their romance private, were photographed together for the first time since their pregnancy announcement at the afterparty for the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman at Katz's Deli in New York City. Plaza and Abbott first collaborated in 2019 on the independent film Black Bear and later reunited for the Off-Broadway production of Danny And The Deep Blue Sea, which ran from October 2023 to January 2024. The news of Plaza's pregnancy also follows a period of significant personal grief. Her estranged husband, Jeff Baena, a screenwriter, tragically died by suicide in January 2025 at the age of 47. An LA County Medical Examiner's autopsy report confirmed that Plaza and Baena had been separated since September 2024, and she was residing in New York at the time of his death in Los Angeles. Plaza's public journey, marked by both professional success and profound personal experiences, continues to captivate and resonate with audiences





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