Aubrey Plaza Expecting First Child with Christopher Abbott

Actress Aubrey Plaza is pregnant with her first child, just over a year after the death of her husband, Jeff Baena. The father is her new boyfriend, actor Christopher Abbott. The baby is expected in the fall.

Aubrey Plaza is expecting her first child, a joyous announcement arriving just over a year after the heartbreaking loss of her husband, Jeff Baena. A representative for the actress, best known for her roles in The White Lotus and Parks and Recreation, confirmed the news to the Daily Mail on Tuesday. Plaza, who is 41, is pregnant with her new boyfriend, Christopher Abbott , 40, and the baby is due in the fall.

The gender of the baby has not yet been revealed, but sources close to the couple have described the pregnancy as a welcome surprise following a difficult year. Plaza and Abbott are reportedly feeling 'very blessed' by the upcoming arrival. This happy news marks a new chapter for Plaza, who has navigated personal loss with grace and resilience. The announcement comes as a testament to the enduring power of hope and the potential for joy even amidst sorrow. This new addition is sure to bring a fresh perspective and renewed happiness into Plaza's life. This represents a significant personal milestone for the actress, and fans and well-wishers are celebrating this new development. The entertainment industry will be watching this couple with anticipation as they embark on this new chapter. \Plaza and Abbott's relationship blossomed after they first collaborated on the indie psychological drama Black Bear in 2019. In the film, both actors took on dual roles, portraying both actors and directors involved in the filming of a project in an eerie, isolated lake house. The low-budget thriller premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020 and received critical acclaim, with many critics highlighting Plaza's performance as one of her best to date. This collaborative experience appears to have forged a strong connection between the pair, which later developed into a deeper relationship. They would reunite again in 2023, this time on stage, for the Off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s play Danny And The Deep Blue Sea. Their professional relationship evolved over time, solidifying their bond. Abbott, known for his role as Marnie's on-again, off-again boyfriend in Lena Dunham's acclaimed HBO comedy Girls, also has a prominent presence in the entertainment world. These shared experiences across different artistic mediums, from film to theater, seem to have fostered a deep understanding and appreciation between Plaza and Abbott, laying the foundation for their future together. \Before the pregnancy announcement, Plaza and Abbott had kept their relationship largely private. The couple was last spotted together on February 14 at Khaite's Fall/Winter 2026 show during New York Fashion Week. They were seen sitting side-by-side in the front row, alongside other celebrities such as Elizabeth Debicki and Gemma Chan. Their shared attendance at the fashion show provided a glimpse into their life as a couple. This discreet approach to their relationship, keeping it away from the prying eyes of the public and the media, is typical of celebrities and has become a trend. The news of the pregnancy comes as a pleasant surprise for fans, given that the couple was previously managing their relationship away from the spotlight. Their ability to maintain a degree of privacy, even while being public figures, suggests a strong desire to cherish and protect their relationship. Now embarking on parenthood, their journey will surely bring more public attention, but it is their discretion that seems to have kept them together for so long. The upcoming arrival of their child signals a new era, opening a path filled with change and challenges





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Aubrey Plaza Expecting First Child with Christopher AbbottActress Aubrey Plaza is pregnant with her first child with Christopher Abbott, just over a year after the passing of her husband. The news brings a sense of joy and marks a new beginning for Plaza.

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