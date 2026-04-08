Aubrey Plaza Expecting First Child with Christopher Abbott

Actress Aubrey Plaza's pregnancy is confirmed as she is expecting her first child with actor Christopher Abbott. The news comes after a challenging year, marking a new chapter for the couple.

Aubrey Plaza , star of The White Lotus and Parks and Recreation, has been spotted for the first time with a visible baby bump, confirming her pregnancy. The news comes shortly after reports surfaced that she is expecting her first child with actor Christopher Abbott . Plaza, 41, was seen enjoying a casual walk in New York City on Wednesday, dressed in a comfortable outfit that concealed her growing bump.

She wore a midnight blue coat, a burgundy top, grey sweats, and New Balance trainers, accompanied by her dog. This sighting marked the first public appearance since the announcement of her pregnancy, adding to the excitement surrounding the couple.\Plaza and Abbott, 40, first collaborated in 2019 on the indie psychological drama Black Bear, where they played dual roles. The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, received critical acclaim, with many praising Plaza's performance. The couple later reunited in the Off-Broadway revival of Danny And The Deep Blue Sea in 2023. Their relationship has largely been kept private, with the recent outing at New York Fashion Week in February as one of their few public appearances. Prior to the pregnancy announcement, a source reported seeing the pair looking affectionate at Chatham Berry Farm in upstate New York last June, suggesting the couple's relationship had begun sometime after the passing of Plaza's estranged husband. Abbott, known for his roles in the HBO series Girls, and films like A Most Violent Year, James White, and It Comes At Night, has also been making waves in the film industry. He appeared in the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man and the comedy Poor Things. He is also set to appear in upcoming projects like The Testament Of Ann Lee and an adaptation of John Steinbeck's East of Eden. This baby, whose gender has not been revealed, is due in the fall.\This pregnancy is particularly significant given the emotional context of the past year for Plaza. In January 2025, her estranged husband, Jeff Baena, died by suicide. The couple had separated four months before his death, as revealed by an autopsy report. The report detailed Baena's marital difficulties and his therapy sessions, offering a glimpse into the emotional challenges he faced. The news of Plaza's pregnancy marks a new chapter for the actress. A source told People, that it was a 'beautiful surprise after an emotional year.' The couple are reported to be feeling 'very blessed' as they prepare to welcome their first child. The baby's arrival will bring a fresh start for Plaza, marking a period of hope and happiness after a difficult time. As the actress navigates this new journey, fans and well-wishers are expressing their support and celebrating this happy milestone. The news is a heartwarming reminder of the ability to find joy and positivity amidst adversity





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