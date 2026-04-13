Aubrey Plaza Expecting First Child with Christopher Abbott, Preparing for Motherhood

Actress Aubrey Plaza, 41, is expecting her first child with actor Christopher Abbott. The news comes after the passing of her estranged husband. She was spotted looking at baby strollers in NYC and shared the news on a podcast, mentioning the joy and her current feeling.

Aubrey Plaza , the 41-year-old actress, is preparing for motherhood and nesting as she awaits the arrival of her first child with actor Christopher Abbott , 40. The news comes more than a year after the death of her estranged husband, Jeff Baena, who died by suicide. Recently spotted in New York City, Plaza was seen checking out a baby stroller, a sign that she is getting ready for her new role as a parent. Dressed casually in grey jogger sweatpants, a white fleece pullover, and a beige baseball cap, she appeared comfortable as she went about her day, taking note of a Vista carriage and seemingly considering its features. Plaza confirmed her pregnancy in a Smartless podcast episode where she humorously described the presence of a baby inside her and how excited she is to embark on this new chapter.

Plaza and Abbott have kept their relationship private until the announcement of their baby news. The couple has previously worked together on multiple projects, including the indie psychological drama Black Bear in 2019 and the Off Broadway revival of Danny And The Deep Blue Sea, which ran from October 2023 to January 2024. The announcement comes after a period of mourning for Plaza, who has been grappling with the loss of her former husband. In January 2025, Baena was discovered after taking his life at age 47. Plaza, who had been separated from Baena since September 2024, has openly discussed her grief, reflecting on her daily struggles and expressing gratitude for being able to function. In a podcast appearance, she shared her feelings, stating that while it’s a daily struggle, she’s grateful to be present. The actress is finding solace in the joy of expecting and the prospect of a new beginning, as she gets ready for her journey into motherhood.

The couple was also seen together celebrating the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman at the show's opening night afterparty at Katz's Deli in New York City. The anticipation for the arrival of the baby is palpable, with Plaza openly sharing her excitement about motherhood. She explained on the Smartless podcast that both she and her dog, who was also getting an ultrasound, had their stomachs scanned, revealing the joyous news. She jokingly described the baby as already having a cloak and hat. The news has sparked a wave of support and well wishes for the actress, with fans eager to see her embrace this new phase of her life. Plaza's journey reflects resilience and the ability to find joy in new beginnings despite experiencing significant loss. If you or someone you know needs help, please call or text the confidential 24/7 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the US on 988. There is also an online chat available at 988lifeline.org





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