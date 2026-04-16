Aubrey Plaza Flaunts Growing Baby Bump During New York City Outing

Actress Aubrey Plaza was spotted in New York City showcasing her baby bump in a stylish blue minidress while promoting her new animated series, Kevin. She discussed her pregnancy with Whoopi Goldberg on The View and shared details on the Smartless podcast.

Actress Aubrey Plaza , known for her distinctive roles, recently made a public appearance in New York City, drawing attention to her visible baby bump. The 41-year-old star was photographed in Hudson Square wearing a vibrant, sleeveless blue minidress that elegantly showcased her pregnancy. Her ensemble was complemented by white leather loafers and a coordinating shoulder bag, projecting an image of effortless style as she navigated the city streets. Later, while inside for her scheduled appearance, Plaza opted for a change in footwear, switching to black sandals.

Plaza's outing coincided with her promotional tour for an upcoming project, an adult animated comedy series titled Kevin, where she serves as a co-creator and voice actor. This project pairs her with Whoopi Goldberg, a co-host of The View, who is also involved in the series. The eight-episode show, co-written by Plaza, showrunner Joe Wengert, and Dan Murphy, is slated for release on Amazon Prime Video on April 20th. During her appearance on The View, Goldberg humorously recalled a past prediction of Plaza's pregnancy made in October. At that time, Plaza had playfully announced on the talk show, in reference to her animated series, that she and Goldberg shared a secret: 'We're pregnant! I'm carrying Whoopi's baby, but it's a cat.' Returning to the present, and gesturing to her baby bump, Plaza lightheartedly responded, 'The cat is doing great.' This playful exchange highlights Plaza's signature blend of humor and her unique way of sharing personal news.

Further details about her pregnancy were shared during a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast. Plaza revealed that she and her partner, Christopher Abbott, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. She candidly described the experience, stating, 'There is a baby inside of me right now.' She recounted a recent doctor's visit where she underwent an ultrasound, mirroring a similar scan for her dog. Injecting her characteristic wit, she described the unborn child as already sporting a cloak and hat, humorously speculating about its appearance upon arrival. Plaza expressed her long-held desire to experience motherhood, finding the prospect 'so interesting.' The actress and Abbott were recently photographed together for the first time since their pregnancy announcement, attending the opening night afterparty for the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman at Katz's Deli. Prior to this public reveal, the couple had maintained a relatively private relationship





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