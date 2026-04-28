Aubrey Plaza Glows with Baby Bump During NYC Stroll with Christopher Abbott

Actress Aubrey Plaza, 41, was seen proudly displaying her growing baby bump while on a loving walk with partner Christopher Abbott in New York City. The couple is expecting their first child together, following Plaza's announcement earlier this month.

Aubrey Plaza is radiating joy as she embraces her pregnancy, recently spotted enjoying a tender stroll with partner Christopher Abbott in New York City. The 41-year-old actress, who publicly confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month, proudly displayed her growing baby bump while engaged in conversation with Abbott during a casual dog walk.

This happy news arrives a little over a year following the passing of Plaza’s estranged husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, who died at the age of 47 in January 2025. Abbott was observed showering his girlfriend with affection as they walked, anticipating the arrival of their first child together. Plaza initially revealed her pregnancy earlier this month during an appearance on the Smartless podcast, delivering the news with her characteristic dry wit.

She recounted a recent doctor’s visit where both she and her dog underwent scans.

'Today was a big day,' she shared. 'I went to the doctor's today and my dog also went to the doctor's. My dog's getting a scan right now. I got a scan earlier.

I'm not kidding.

' She continued, playfully describing the ultrasound experience: 'She had to get an ultrasound on her stomach and then I got an ultrasound on my stomach and there is a baby in there. ' With a touch of her signature humor, she quipped, 'It already has a cloak and a little hat. I think it's gonna come out.

' When asked about her excitement regarding motherhood, Plaza expressed a long-held curiosity. 'I always wanted to see what that's all about,' she explained. 'It just seems so interesting. ' The couple has been gradually stepping out publicly since announcing their pregnancy.

They were recently photographed together celebrating the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman at Katz's Deli in New York City. Prior to this, Plaza and Abbott had maintained a relatively private relationship. Their connection began on the set of the 2019 indie film Black Bear, and they later collaborated on the Off-Broadway production of Danny And The Deep Blue Sea, which ran from October 2023 to January 2024.

The pair initially began dating in 2011 and secretly married in 2020. The news of Baena’s death in January 2025 was a significant loss for Plaza, and she had been residing in New York City following their separation in September 2024. In a recent interview on Amy Poehler’s podcast, Good Hang, Plaza openly discussed her ongoing grief and the daily effort required to navigate life after loss, while also expressing gratitude for her ability to continue moving forward.

She emphasized feeling 'happy to be with you' in the present moment and expressed overall functionality and gratitude for being able to experience the world





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