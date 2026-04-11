Aubrey Plaza Radiates Maternal Bliss on Dog Walk, Expecting First Child with Christopher Abbott

Actress Aubrey Plaza, star of Parks and Recreation, is expecting her first child with partner Christopher Abbott. The announcement comes after a period of personal loss and marks a new chapter filled with hope and joy.

Aubrey Plaza , the star of Parks and Recreation, was spotted enjoying a dog walk in New York on Saturday, showcasing a visible baby bump. The actress, who is expecting her first child with partner Christopher Abbott , radiated a sense of maternal contentment.

She was seen in a comfortable ensemble, including a striped long-sleeved shirt and loose-fitting pants. During her outing, Plaza paused to chat with a friend outside a Tribeca store, even indulging in a bit of retail therapy. This public appearance comes shortly after her representative confirmed the pregnancy earlier in the week, adding to the joyful news. It's a significant milestone for the actress, particularly following a challenging period marked by the loss of her former husband. Plaza's journey to motherhood signifies a positive new chapter, filled with optimism and hope for the future.<\/p>

The announcement of the pregnancy comes after a period of personal hardship for Plaza. Her estranged husband, Jeff Baena, tragically passed away in January 2025. In the wake of this loss, Plaza has been open about the daily struggles she has faced, drawing strength from her family and friends. Despite the challenges, she has found ways to move forward, embracing life and finding joy in everyday moments. Her resilience has been an inspiration to many, and the news of her pregnancy is a testament to her strength and ability to find happiness again. The couple's relationship blossomed after the loss, having been long-time friends and co-stars in the 2020 film Black Bear and the Off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. Their romance emerged roughly six months after Baena's death, with the pair keeping their relationship mostly private until this week.<\/p>

Adding to the excitement, Plaza and Abbott made their first public appearance together since the baby announcement at the afterparty for the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman on Thursday. A source revealed that the couple is anticipating the arrival of their child in the fall, calling it a 'beautiful surprise' and a source of blessing after a difficult year. Plaza herself has discussed how she has learned to navigate grief and find joy in life, drawing inspiration from her grandmother's teachings. She recently released a children's book, Luna And The Witch Throw A Halloween Party, inspired by this philosophy. This new chapter marks a hopeful turn for the actress, as she anticipates the arrival of her first child with partner Christopher Abbott. As Plaza enters this exciting new phase of her life, fans and well-wishers look forward to celebrating her journey into motherhood, wishing the happy couple all the best for their future together.<\/p>

Plaza's journey has been marked by both professional achievements and personal challenges. She previously spoke openly about the difficulties she faced after her ex-husband's death, comparing her grief to 'The Gorge', a cinematic analogy capturing the overwhelming nature of her emotions. Her strength and resilience in the face of such adversity are truly inspiring. Her ability to find hope and happiness amidst the grief makes her story even more compelling. The news of her pregnancy, along with her first public appearance with Abbott after the announcement, marks a significant step towards a brighter future. As the couple prepares to welcome their child, the outpouring of love and support is a testament to the warmth and admiration that surrounds them.<\/p>





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