Aubrey Plaza Radiates Pregnancy Glow in New York City, Promotes Upcoming Animated Series

Actress Aubrey Plaza was seen in New York City showcasing her baby bump while promoting her new animated series, Kevin, and discussing her first pregnancy with Christopher Abbott. She made an appearance on The View, where a past playful prediction about her pregnancy was revisited.

Actress Aubrey Plaza was spotted radiating joy and style as she showcased her baby bump during a public appearance in New York City on Thursday. The 41-year-old star was photographed heading to Hudson Square, en route to an appearance on the popular talk show, The View . Her outfit of choice for the day was a vibrant, sleeveless, bright blue minidress that elegantly accentuated her pregnancy.

She completed the look with chic white leather loafers and a coordinating shoulder bag, exuding an air of effortless sophistication as she navigated the city streets. Later, while inside the building, Plaza opted for a change of footwear, switching to a pair of stylish black sandals. Plaza’s outing coincided with promotional activities for her upcoming adult animated comedy series, Kevin, for which she is both a co-creator and a voice actor. The series, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 20th, features an impressive voice cast including Whoopi Goldberg, a co-host of The View. During her appearance on the show, Goldberg humorously recalled a past instance where she seemingly predicted Plaza's pregnancy. Back in October, during a lighthearted segment, Plaza had playfully announced a shared secret with Goldberg: a pregnancy, albeit with a feline twist. She quipped, "Whoopi and I have a little secret. We're pregnant! I'm carrying Whoopi's baby, but it's a cat." On Thursday, Plaza revisited this amusing anecdote, gesturing to her visible baby bump and adding, "Thank you. The cat is doing great," to the delight of the audience. Further details about her pregnancy were shared during a recent episode of the Smartless podcast. Plaza confirmed that she and her partner, Christopher Abbott, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. She described the experience with her signature blend of humor and candidness, noting that the baby is developing well. She recounted a doctor's visit where both she and her dog underwent scans, playfully remarking on the similarities in the procedures. The actress expressed her long-held desire to experience motherhood, finding the prospect "so interesting." The news of her pregnancy was initially made public shortly after her appearance on The View, and the couple has since been seen together, including at a celebratory event for the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman. Plaza's recent public appearances highlight her excitement and comfort in sharing this significant life update with her fans and the public





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