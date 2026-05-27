Aubrey Plaza Relists Los Feliz Home for $5.3 Million After Failed Sale, Following Husband's Death and New Pregnancy

Actress Aubrey Plaza has relisted her Los Feliz home for $5.3 million, a $1.2 million reduction from the original $6.5 million asking price, after a previous sale collapsed. The property, where her husband Jeff Baena died by suicide in January, is now being sold as Plaza anticipates a child with boyfriend Chris Abbott.

Aubrey Plaza has listed her Los Feliz home for $5.3 million after a previous sale quietly fell through earlier this year, marking a $1.2 million price cut from its original asking price.

The actress, 41, first listed the picturesque Spanish-style property in September for $6.5 million, eight months after her husband Jeff Baena died by suicide in the home at age 47. Plaza and Baena, a writer and director, purchased the residence together in October 2022 for $4.7 million. By March, reports suggested the home had found a buyer, but the deal collapsed by mid-May, leading to the property being pulled from the market before being relisted again on May 21.

The 1928 Los Feliz compound features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool, and period details including stained glass windows and terracotta floors. The relisting comes less than two months after Plaza confirmed she is expecting a child with her boyfriend, Girls actor Chris Abbott. In the new listing, the 4,064-square-foot home is described as being 'tucked away on a private street' in the 'coveted' Los Feliz Oaks neighborhood, per Realtor.com.

'This is more than a home ... it's a private sanctuary, brought back to life with care, style, and enduring character. Read More Pregnant Aubrey Plaza, 41, flashes her bare bump on cozy outing with boyfriend 'A rare opportunity for those seeking space, seclusion, and authentic Spanish charm.

' The property also features a range of outdoor amenities beyond the main house, including several al fresco living areas 'designed for dining, lounging, and entertaining. ' A striking swimming pool sits on a grassy lawn, surrounded by mature trees. The stunning kitchen is filled with natural light and opens directly to the backyard through large glass doors, creating an easy indoor-outdoor connection.

Bathrooms are finished with custom stone and wood accents, while one of the secondary bedrooms opens onto a sunroom with its own private balcony. The home also boasts a screening room, a wine cellar, and a fully integrated, state-of-the-art sound system.

Plaza and Baena bought the Los Feliz home just over a year after quietly revealing they had tied the knot, with the actress confirming the marriage in a May 2021 Instagram post where she described him as her 'darling husband.

' The pair, who had been together since 2011, largely kept their relationship out of the public eye before officially separating in September 2024. Baena was found dead inside the property on Jan. 3, 2025, with the Los Angeles County Coroner later ruling the death a suicide. Speaking later about her grief, Plaza told fellow comedian Amy Poehler that the loss felt like a 'giant ocean of awfulness.

' On Poehler's Good Hang podcast in August, she added that while she was coping day by day, it remained a 'daily struggle,' saying: 'Sometimes I just want to dive into it, and just, like, be in it. Then sometimes I just look at it, and sometimes I try to get away from it. But, it's always there.

' 'Overall, I'm here and I'm functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I'm OK, but it's like a daily struggle, obviously.

' In April, Plaza and Abbott were seen together publicly for the first time since news of their pregnancy broke, attending the opening-night afterparty for the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman at Katz's Deli in New York City. The couple had previously kept their relationship low-key, despite working together on the 2019 indie psychological drama Black Bear, followed by the Off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, which ran from October 2023 to January 2024.

Plaza later addressed her pregnancy for the first time on the Smartless podcast in April, revealing: 'There is a baby inside of me right now.





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