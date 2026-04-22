Aubrey Plaza Reveals She and Michael Cera Almost Got Married in Vegas After Edible-Fueled Road Trip

Aubrey Plaza shared a hilarious story on the SmartLess podcast about almost marrying Michael Cera after a cross-country drive and a plan for a quickie divorce. She also discussed her current pregnancy and move to New York.

Aubrey Plaza recently shared a humorous and revealing story about a near-marriage with Michael Cera , detailing a plan that ultimately fell apart due to a combination of cannabis-induced paranoia and Cera's immense fame.

The pair, who connected while working on the 2010 film *Scott Pilgrim vs. the World*, embarked on a cross-country road trip fueled by cannabis edibles, culminating in a spontaneous decision to get married in Las Vegas. Their intention wasn't a lasting union, but rather a quickie marriage and divorce to playfully adopt the titles of 'ex-wife' and 'ex-husband' for life. Plaza recounted the experience on the *SmartLess* podcast, emphasizing their close friendship and affection for each other even now.

The plan, however, was derailed when they attempted to navigate the marriage license process, becoming overwhelmed by Cera’s public recognition and their own heightened state of mind. Plaza described a chaotic scene where they abruptly abandoned the attempt, fleeing a county office amidst a flurry of attention. Plaza explained that Cera’s celebrity status at the time, particularly following the success of *Superbad*, contributed significantly to their anxiety.

She recalled a moment where they were recognized while attempting to obtain a marriage license, triggering a panicked escape. This account aligns with a similar story Cera shared in 2023 with *Rolling Stone*, though he omitted the detail about the cannabis edibles. Cera’s version focused on their impulsive desire to find an Elvis-themed chapel and obtain a marriage certificate, with the same intention of a swift divorce for the sake of a running joke.

While both actors acknowledge the near-marriage, the added context from Plaza’s recent interview paints a more vivid and comical picture of the event. The story highlights a playful and unconventional dynamic between the two actors, showcasing their shared sense of humor and willingness to embrace absurdity. It also offers a glimpse into a period of their lives when Cera was experiencing a peak in his fame, adding another layer to the narrative.

Beyond the anecdote about Cera, Plaza also discussed her current personal life during the podcast appearance. She revealed she is expecting her first child with partner Chris Abbott, expressing excitement and curiosity about motherhood. Plaza, who previously married Jeff Baena in 2021 before their separation and his tragic passing in 2024, is now based in New York and intends to raise her child on the East Coast, close to her family in Philadelphia and Delaware.

She described her return to New York as a deliberate choice to be near her family and the convenience of train travel for visits. The conversation touched upon her anticipation of the challenges and joys of parenthood, acknowledging the profound life change ahead. Plaza’s openness about her personal journey, from a whimsical near-marriage to the prospect of motherhood, provides a candid and relatable perspective on her life and career.

The revelation of her pregnancy has generated significant interest, adding another dimension to her public persona





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