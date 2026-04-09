Aubrey Plaza's Path to Happiness: From Tragedy and Health Struggles to Expecting a Child

Actress Aubrey Plaza's life has seen both immense tragedy and moments of joy. After losing her estranged husband, Jeff Baena, to suicide and facing health struggles, the actress is expecting her first child. This news comes after a difficult period that has tested her resilience. This article explores her journey through health issues, loss, and the search for happiness.

Aubrey Plaza 's life has taken a remarkable turn, filled with both immense challenges and newfound joy. After navigating a period of profound loss and personal health struggles, the White Lotus star, 41, is now embracing a hopeful future, as she is expecting her first child with partner Christopher Abbott , 40. This announcement comes after a year marked by the tragic suicide of her estranged husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena , and earlier health setbacks.

A source close to the actress revealed that the pregnancy was a beautiful surprise, offering a glimmer of light after an emotionally taxing period. This exciting news marks a significant shift in Plaza's life, as she seeks to rebuild and embrace a positive outlook. This journey to happiness is a testament to her resilience and strength, highlighting her ability to find joy even in the face of adversity.\Plaza's journey hasn't been without its obstacles. Two decades ago, at the age of 20, she faced a severe medical scare that threatened to derail her burgeoning career. During an unexplained stroke, she experienced temporary paralysis and lost her ability to speak. The actress recounted the harrowing experience on Sirius XM's Howard Stern Show in 2024, describing the sudden onset and the bizarre nature of the event. She was on her way to meet friends in New York when it happened. She mentioned that after the stroke she briefly lost her motor skills. The details of the incident, including the initial confusion and the subsequent diagnosis, underscore the vulnerability she faced. While she recovered and continued to pursue her acting career, the incident left a lasting impact. Plaza has since revealed that she has experienced minor transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), which are small strokes, highlighting the ongoing impact of this early health crisis. This early health setback, alongside the later tragedy, paints a picture of a resilient individual who has demonstrated an incredible capacity to overcome adversity.\The most recent challenge in Aubrey Plaza's life was the death of her husband, Jeff Baena, in January 2025. Baena was found dead at their home, with the cause of death later confirmed to be suicide. The loss came as a devastating blow to Plaza, who had secretly separated from Baena four months before his death. The autopsy report revealed the marital difficulties Baena had been experiencing and his participation in therapy. The report also detailed Plaza's concerns for her husband's wellbeing, which prompted her to request a welfare check in the months leading up to his death. The loss forced Plaza to confront her grief publicly, as seen in her interview with Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast. In the interview, she opened up about the emotional toll of the year and how she's finding ways to feel supported. This period of grief, followed by the news of her pregnancy, highlights the emotional rollercoaster Plaza has endured, demonstrating her strength and adaptability as she charts a new path toward happiness and fulfillment





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Aubrey Plaza Confirms She's Pregnant With Her First ChildDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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