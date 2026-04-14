Aubrey Plaza Shows Off Baby Bump in NYC, Expecting First Child with Christopher Abbott

Actress Aubrey Plaza, 41, is expecting her first child with actor Christopher Abbott. This announcement comes after a recent podcast confirmation and more than a year after the passing of her estranged husband. Plaza was spotted in New York City, proudly displaying her baby bump in a casual yet stylish outfit. The news is a significant development, as the actress embarks on this new chapter of her life. She confirmed the pregnancy in a recent podcast appearance, sharing her excitement and humor. This announcement follows a period of personal loss and reflection for Plaza, making this news a symbol of new beginnings.

Aubrey Plaza , the 41-year-old actress, was spotted in New York City on Tuesday, showcasing her growing baby bump . This marks a significant milestone as she anticipates her first child with actor Christopher Abbott , 40. This news arrives more than a year following the passing of her estranged husband, Jeff Baena, who died by suicide.

Plaza's appearance in the city included a casual yet stylish ensemble: a cropped white T-shirt worn beneath a beige coat, paired with black athletic shorts. The mom-to-be completed her look with knee-high white socks and mauve-toned New Balance sneakers, adding a touch of sporty flair. She accessorized with a glossy red manicure, black sunglasses to shield her eyes, and a woven black leather bag slung over her shoulder, topped off with a beige baseball cap.

This sighting follows Plaza's recent confirmation of her pregnancy, revealed in a Smartless podcast episode that aired on Monday. In the podcast, she humorously confirmed the news, stating, 'Well, there's a baby inside of me. No, I said there's a baby inside of me right now.' She recounted a recent doctor's visit, which included both her and her dog undergoing scans, playfully adding that the baby 'already has a cloak and a little hat.' Responding to a question about her excitement, Plaza responded, 'I am. Yeah. I’ve always wanted to see what that’s all about, you know?'

Prior to this public announcement, Plaza and Abbott had maintained a private relationship. The couple was first seen together at the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman, celebrating at the opening night afterparty. They had previously collaborated in 2019 on the indie psychological drama Black Bear and later in the Off-Broadway revival of Danny And The Deep Blue Sea, which ran from October 2023 to January 2024.

This pregnancy news comes after a challenging period for Plaza. Her estranged husband, screenwriter Jeff Baena, passed away in January 2025. They had been separated since September 2024. In the aftermath of his passing, Plaza has been open about her grief. Last August, she reflected on her journey through grief during an appearance on former co-star Amy Poehler's podcast, Good Hang. She shared her gratitude for being able to function, despite the daily struggle. If you or someone you know needs help, please call or text the confidential 24/7 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the US on 988. There is also an online chat available at 988lifeline.org. She has openly discussed her emotional state, showcasing her resilience and honesty in navigating the complexities of her personal life and the public eye.

The news of Plaza's pregnancy marks a new chapter in her life, a period of anticipation and joy. Her ability to navigate public life with such openness and authenticity, even during difficult times, has endeared her to many. The anticipation of motherhood adds a new layer to her already celebrated career and public persona. As she prepares for this exciting chapter, her fans and the public eagerly await further updates. The timing of this announcement shows how Plaza is moving forward from the loss she suffered, and embracing a new stage of her life with optimism. It is inspiring to see how she balances professional obligations with the changes and excitement of preparing for motherhood. She has shown great strength, and this new stage represents hope and new beginnings





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