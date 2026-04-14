Aubrey Plaza Shows Off Baby Bump in NYC, Months After Announcing Pregnancy

Actress Aubrey Plaza, of Parks and Recreation fame, was seen in New York City, revealing her baby bump. This comes after she confirmed her pregnancy on the Smartless podcast and follows the loss of her estranged husband, Jeff Baena. This marks a new chapter for the actress, who is expecting her first child with actor Christopher Abbott.

Aubrey Plaza , the actress known for her roles in Parks and Recreation and Black Bear, was recently spotted in New York City , proudly displaying her growing baby bump. The 41-year-old is expecting her first child with actor Christopher Abbott , 40, marking a new chapter in her life following a period of personal loss. Plaza was seen on Tuesday, casually dressed in a cropped white T-shirt, a beige coat, black athletic shorts, knee-high white socks, and mauve-toned New Balance sneakers. She accessorized with a beige baseball cap, black sunglasses, and a woven, black leather bag, showcasing a relaxed and comfortable style as she navigated the city.

The actress's appearance comes shortly after she confirmed her pregnancy on the Smartless podcast. During the episode, Plaza shared her excitement and humor about the upcoming arrival, playfully describing her baby’s imagined wardrobe and expressing her anticipation for motherhood. This confirmation and the public appearance mark a significant shift in Plaza’s life, transitioning from a period of personal grief to embracing the joys of impending parenthood.

Plaza's journey to motherhood comes after a challenging period. She tragically lost her estranged husband, Jeff Baena, to suicide in January 2025. The couple had been separated since September 2024. Plaza has been open about her grief, reflecting on her struggles and her efforts to navigate the world during this difficult time. She appeared on Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang last August, where she spoke candidly about her daily struggles and her gratitude for being able to function. Her openness about her emotional journey underscores the profound impact of loss and the resilience required to move forward. The public confirmation of her pregnancy, with Christopher Abbott, signifies a hopeful new beginning for Plaza, suggesting healing and the embrace of a future filled with joy and new experiences. This new chapter has been further marked by the couple's public appearances together, celebrating the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman at the opening night afterparty. Their romance has been kept private until the recent announcement of the pregnancy.

Beyond her personal life, Plaza continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. She and Abbott have previously collaborated on the indie psychological drama Black Bear in 2019, followed by the Off-Broadway revival of Danny And The Deep Blue Sea, which ran from October 2023 to January 2024, demonstrating their professional bond that has evolved into a personal relationship. Plaza's career has seen her involved in a diverse range of projects, displaying her versatility and talent. Her ability to balance her professional endeavors with her personal life, especially during challenging times, highlights her strength and determination. As Plaza prepares for motherhood, her fans and the public are celebrating this new phase of her life. It is a moment of both personal joy and a testament to the strength and resilience of Aubrey Plaza, showcasing her ability to navigate both personal and professional challenges with grace.





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