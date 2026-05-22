Audeze Maxwell 2: Enchanting sound and immersive gaming experience

The Audeze Maxwell 2 is a high-end gaming headphone that provides a game experience that rivals that of expensive headphones specifically designed for audio reproduction. While the initial listening experience was disappointing for music, the headphones excel in gaming with an immersive experience and high-quality sound.

Delivering high-res, no-latency audio from a games console via a plug-in USB dongle, the Audeze Maxwell 2 provides a game experience that I will be sorry to give up – to the point where I’m considering buying a pair.

A disappointing first experience listening to music notwithstanding, this is an excellent – if massive – pair of headphones for gaming first and foremost, but a 10-band EQ means it can work for music too with some finessing. The Audeze Maxwell 2 headphone is well-named – because maximalism is the order of the day. This pair of high-end gaming headphones is powered by 90mm audio drivers, and is designed to give you the absolute most.

The most audio fidelity, the most bass response, the most lag-free gaming experience. And they’re big. They’re a huge, honking pair of cans that weigh almost half a kilo. They have a dedicated input for attaching a mic (sadly I didn’t have one on hand to test), and once you delve into the app, there’s a 10-band EQ at your fingertips





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