Aughton Housing Development Approved Amid Fears of Cumulative Impact and Farmland Loss

West Lancashire Council narrowly approved a plan for 122 homes on farmland in Aughton, sparking concerns about future large-scale developments and pressure on local services.

A controversial planning decision has been made in West Lancashire, where Wain Homes North West has secured permission to construct 122 new homes on agricultural land east of Prescot Road in Aughton , near Ormskirk .

The West Lancashire Council planning committee approved the scheme by a narrow margin of six votes to five, a split that reflects the deep local divisions over the development. This approval has ignited fears among residents and local councillors that it sets a precedent for further large-scale housing projects in the vicinity, potentially leading to a total of around 1,500 new homes across multiple sites in Aughton and towards Town Green station, in addition to separate plans near Ruff Wood in Ormskirk.

The core of the opposition centres on the irreversible loss of high-quality farmland, the anticipated strain on existing infrastructure-including local health services, roads, and schools-and concerns about the suitability of the location given the current housing market, which already has a substantial number of unsold properties. Supporters, including council planning officers, argue the development is well-designed, will help meet pressing housing needs, and that its benefits, such as financial contributions from the developer, outweigh the harms.

The officers recommended approval, subject to a Section 106 agreement securing over £500,000 from Wain Homes for improvements to open spaces, the Aughton health clinic, and other community needs. However, local representatives Gordon Johnson and Anne Marie Hughes have been vocal in their criticism, citing the inadequate mitigation for traffic safety-specifically the proposal for a central reservation instead of a proper pedestrian crossing-and the fundamental conflict between preserving agricultural land and meeting centrally imposed housing targets.

The complex nature of planning law was also highlighted, as each application must be judged on its own merits, preventing councillors from formally considering the cumulative impact of the multiple planned developments in the area during this vote. This decision, therefore, is seen not as an isolated event but as a critical juncture that could dramatically alter the character of the region, intensifying debates about sustainable growth, local democracy in planning, and the balance between national housing quotas and community preservation





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Aughton Ormskirk Wain Homes Housing Development Planning Permission Farmland Loss West Lancashire Council Councillors Objections Infrastructure Health Clinic Roads Pedestrian Crossing Housing Targets Section 106 Cumulative Impact Preservation Agricultural Land

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