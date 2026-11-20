Real Madrid confirm Aurelien Tchouameni's contract extension until June 2032, ending transfer speculation and securing the French midfielder's future for over a decade.

Real Madrid officially announced that Aurelien Tchouameni has signed a major contract extension keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 30, 2032. This decisive move secures the French international midfielder for the next decade, effectively ending any persistent rumors linking him with a transfer to the Premier League. The 26-year-old player had been under contract until 2028, but the club hierarchy moved swiftly to lock in his services for the long term. This renewal ensures Tchouameni remains a central pillar of the squad well into his thirties. The agreement reflects the immense trust the board places in his ongoing development and consistent performance levels.

Tchouameni Contract Details And Financial Terms

The negotiations for the new deal were remarkably smooth, with both Real Madrid and the player reaching a verbal agreement as early as July. Manchester United were among several European heavyweights who had been monitoring his situation closely, yet Tchouameni prioritized continuing his journey in the Spanish capital. Now that the paperwork is finalized, he will remain with Los Blancos until he is at least 32 years old. His earnings have been significantly increased in this new structure, with reports indicating his salary will rise to approximately €9 million net per season. This financial boost rewards his consistent growth and establishes him as one of the highest-paid midfielders in world football.

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Stakeholder Reactions And Trophy Haul

Real Madrid C.F. issued an official statement confirming the extension, highlighting the impressive collection of medals Tchouameni has won since joining. The club noted that in just five seasons, the midfielder has made 205 appearances and secured eight major titles. These trophies include one Champions League, two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one LaLiga title, one Copa del Rey, and one Spanish Super Cup. Manager Jose Mourinho expressed clear delight at the news, firmly cementing Tchouameni's status as an untouchable figure in his starting eleven. Mourinho views the French powerhouse as the irreplaceable anchor needed to bring vital equilibrium to a side overflowing with attacking flair.

Tactical Role And Managerial Trust

Since his €80 million arrival from Monaco in 2022, Tchouameni has established himself as a fundamental piece of the midfield puzzle. His imposing physical presence and elite ball-winning abilities have proven essential to Mourinho's tactical blueprint. Despite enduring a frustrating string of minor injury setbacks earlier in the campaign, he has bounced back to become the beating heart of the engine room. The midfielder's overall influence and importance to the system have skyrocketed under the Portuguese tactician's watchful eye. This strategic value was a key driver in the club's decision to reward him with a decade-long commitment, ensuring stability in the center of the park.

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Fitness Updates And Upcoming Schedule

Despite the excitement surrounding the new deal, there are short-term concerns regarding the midfielder's fitness ahead of the busy winter schedule. Tchouameni was recently forced to withdraw from the French national team camp during the international break due to a physical issue. He has already clocked up 709 minutes of competitive action this season, showing how vital he is to both his club and country. Mourinho is expected to be cautious with the player's return to action, particularly with a demanding fixture list on the horizon. While not officially ruled out of the upcoming league fixture against Celta Vigo, the medical staff will be careful not to rush him back prematurely.

International Record And Future Outlook

On the international stage, Tchouameni continues to represent France with distinction, having made 50 appearances for his country to date. He was a key member of the squad that won the UEFA Nations League in 2021, adding to his extensive list of achievements. This new contract provides a clear signal of intent to rivals across the continent, demonstrating Real Madrid's commitment to building a dominant team for the next ten years. The extension removes the uncertainty that had surrounded his future and allows the club to plan its midfield strategy with complete confidence. Tchouameni's dedication to the club has been rewarded with a deal that secures his legacy at the Santiago Bernabeu for the foreseeable future.