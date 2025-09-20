Austin Butler Purchases Brad Pitt's Burglarized Los Feliz Home

Elvis star Austin Butler buys Brad Pitt's Los Feliz home for $5.2 million, just months after it was burglarized. The purchase follows Pitt's move to a new mansion with enhanced security.

Austin Butler , the 34-year-old star of Elvis, has acquired Brad Pitt 's Los Feliz residence for $5.2 million. The deal finalized last Friday, a mere three months after the property experienced a burglary. The incident, which occurred on June 25th while Pitt, 61, was in Tokyo, involved perpetrators gaining entry through the front windows after scaling the fence. Sources revealed that neighborhood security had been present at the house approximately an hour before the break-in.

Following the incident, Pitt significantly enhanced the security measures at the property. Locals had previously expressed concerns regarding the accessibility of the home, citing the lack of a robust fence or hedge. Personal security, which was present during Pitt's occupancy, has now been replaced with around-the-clock guards. It's worth noting that as soon as the neighborhood security was off shift, the burglary took place. The burglars reportedly spent about 10 minutes ransacking the property before absconding with an undisclosed quantity of Pitt's belongings.\The residence, christened 'The Steel House,' is a 2,000 sq ft, L-shaped structure featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It boasts amenities such as a swimming pool and a built-in sauna, along with floor-to-ceiling windows. Pitt had acquired this mid-century home from Aileen Getty in April 2023, having previously resided in a larger, $33 million property in the same area. Subsequently, Pitt purchased a $12 million Hollywood Hills mansion, which offers enhanced security features, as reported by The New York Post. This sprawling Spanish-style estate encompasses six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a theater, a fire pit, and a pool. Prior to Pitt's ownership, The Wall Street Journal reported that the residence had been owned by Dave Keuning, the guitarist of The Killers, and his wife Emilie. The upgraded security features were a primary factor in Pitt's decision to purchase the new home, with a source stating that he 'wanted somewhere that could provide an optimal security system and privacy.' The insider added that 'Long before his home was burglarized, security was always a priority' for the actor. The acquisition of the Los Feliz home by Butler marks a significant real estate transaction in the entertainment industry, especially given its history of being recently burglarized.\The purchase of the Los Feliz home by Austin Butler provides a new chapter for the property, now under the ownership of a prominent young actor. This transition highlights the changing landscape of celebrity real estate and the ongoing demand for secure and private living spaces. The incident involving the break-in, coupled with Pitt’s subsequent relocation to a residence with advanced security, underscores the increasing importance celebrities place on protecting their homes and personal safety. The focus on security features in Pitt's new Hollywood Hills mansion further reflects this trend. The fact that the home's history, including its former ownership by Dave Keuning, has now brought it to Austin Butler's ownership also offers a reminder of how celebrity homes often represent the intersection of entertainment, privacy, and lifestyle. Three suspects were arrested in August in connection with an alleged attempted break-in of a separate home. The sale signifies a notable shift in the ownership of a property that has recently experienced a high-profile security breach, and it's a real estate transaction that highlights the ever-present concern for privacy in Hollywood





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Austin Butler Brad Pitt Real Estate Burglary Celebrity Homes

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

