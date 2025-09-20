Austin Butler Purchases Brad Pitt's Los Feliz Home Months After Burglary

Austin Butler buys Brad Pitt's Los Feliz home for $5.2 million just months after it was burglarized. The purchase follows enhanced security measures taken after the break-in, and marks Butler's investment in the area and Pitt's move to a more secure property in the Hollywood Hills. The house, nicknamed 'The Steel House', is a mid-century modern style and was previously owned by Dave Keuning.

Actor Austin Butler has acquired Brad Pitt 's Los Feliz residence for $5.2 million, just three months after the property was targeted by burglars. The deal finalized last Friday, as reported by TMZ, sees Butler taking ownership of the mid-century modern home. This transaction follows a troubling incident in late June when Pitt, who was in Tokyo at the time, had his home breached. Perpetrators gained entry by scaling the fence and entering through the front windows.

A source speaking to The US Sun revealed that neighborhood security was present at the house shortly before the break-in occurred. The source further noted that Pitt, following the incident, enhanced the security measures at the residence, though he had already employed personal security while in residence. The property, known as 'The Steel House', is a 2,000 sq ft, L-shaped structure with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, amenities include a swimming pool and built-in sauna, and the home has floor-to-ceiling windows, offering views and an abundance of natural light. The purchase indicates Butler’s expanding presence in the area and signifies a significant real estate investment for the young actor who had also recently been pictured. \The burglary, which occurred on June 25th, involved three individuals who reportedly spent about ten minutes ransacking the property before escaping with an unspecified quantity of Pitt's belongings. Authorities later apprehended three suspects in connection with an attempted break-in at a different residence, and evidence gathered linked them to the earlier incident at Pitt's Los Feliz home. Reports indicated that the ease of access to the property, due to the lack of robust perimeter security such as a high fence or dense hedging, was a contributing factor in the initial break-in. Following the incident, the actor had to beef up security. \Brad Pitt's decision to sell the Los Feliz home comes in the context of a larger property portfolio shift. In April 2023, Pitt had acquired the home from Aileen Getty, after previously residing in a much larger $33 million property in the same neighborhood. Pitt has subsequently invested in a $12 million Spanish-style mansion in the Hollywood Hills. The new estate, spanning 8,385 square feet, features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a theater, fire pit, and swimming pool. According to reports, the increased security features of the Hollywood Hills property, including an optimal security system and enhanced privacy, were a key factor in his decision to purchase it. Sources stated that even before the burglary, security was a top priority for Pitt. The Wall Street Journal also noted that the house previously belonged to Dave Keuning, the guitarist for The Killers, and his wife Emilie, further adding to the interesting history of the property that Austin Butler has chosen as his new home. This purchase by Butler also highlights the continued popularity of Los Feliz as a desirable residential area among Hollywood’s elite, despite the recent security concerns





