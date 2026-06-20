Austin Powers Fourth Film Officially Confirmed by Mike Myers

Mike Myers confirms a fourth Austin Powers movie after nearly 30 years, sparking excitement among fans. The announcement follows a cast reunion in a Verizon ad and hints at a possible focus on Dr. Evil. Update on the main cast's current projects and what to expect from the sequel.

Austin Powers fans have exciting news as a fourth film in the beloved franchise has been officially confirmed nearly three decades after the release of the original.

The series debuted in 1997 with Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, followed by The Spy Who Shagged Me in 1999 and Austin Powers in Goldmember in 2002. This week, Mike Myers, who portrays the titular character and Dr. Evil, was asked by a fan during Trevor Noah's World Cup Watch Party about the possibility of another installment. His simple reply, yes, has sparked widespread enthusiasm among fans eager to see the return of iconic characters.

Although Myers did not provide further details, his confirmation marks a significant moment for the series, which has been dormant since 2002. The announcement follows a recent reunion of the main cast, including Myers, Rob Lowe, Seth Green, and Mindy Sterling, for a new Verizon advertisement, which fueled speculation about the franchise's future. While previous statements from Myers suggested interest in a project centered on Dr. Evil, the latest confirmation indicates active development.

Director Jay Roach had previously mentioned that a fourth film depends on Myers having a compelling idea, and it appears that inspiration has finally struck. Mike Myers, now 63, was a dominant figure in comedy during the late 1990s and early 2000s, thanks to hits like Austin Powers, Wayne's World, and the Shrek franchise.

However, he gradually stepped back from major blockbuster roles after facing challenges with projects outside his successful franchises. His recent appearances include a role in Bohemian Rhapsody, voicing Shrek in specials, and starring in the Netflix series The Pentaverate. Myers remains married to Kelly Tisdale, and they share three children: Spike, 14; Sunday, 12; and Paulina, 10. Notably, Shrek 5 is in development and scheduled for release in June 2027, with Myers and Eddie Murphy reprising their roles.

Myers recently appeared in green Shrek makeup to honor Murphy at the AFI Life Achievement Awards, praising his contribution to the franchise. Meanwhile, other cast members have remained active in entertainment. Seth Green, 52, who played Scott Evil, is widely recognized for voicing Chris Griffin on Family Guy and co-creating the stop-motion series Robot Chicken. He also gained fame from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Scooby-Doo 2.

Green has described his portrayal of Scott Evil as a dramatic role within a comedic universe, setting him apart from the surrounding absurdity. The reunion and Myers's confirmation have sparked curiosity about the futures of other key players, such as Rob Lowe, Mindy Sterling, and Verne Troyer, though details about their involvement remain undisclosed. The potential return of Austin Powers raises questions about the direction of the new film.

Given Myers's past interest in focusing on Dr. Evil, there is speculation that the story might delve deeper into the villain's origins or further explore his relationship with his son, Scott Evil, played by Seth Green. The original films were celebrated for their parody of spy genres, 1960s culture, and over-the-top humor, all anchored by Myers's versatile performances. A fourth installment would need to balance nostalgia with fresh elements to resonate with contemporary audiences.

The cast's chemistry was a key ingredient in the success of the previous films, and reassembling the ensemble-including Michael York as Basil Exposition, Robert Wagner as Number Two, and Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissina-will be crucial. Verne Troyer, who played Mini-Me, passed away in 2018, so the film will likely address his absence respectfully. The recent Verizon ad hinted at the cast's enduring camaraderie, suggesting that a sequel is more than just a commercial move.

With comedy legends like Myers and Murphy still active, the timing seems ripe for a revival that could introduce the franchise to a new generation while satisfying longtime fans





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Austin Powers Mike Myers Dr Evil Movie Sequel Comedy Franchise Cast Reunion Jay Roach Seth Green Shrek Verne Troyer

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