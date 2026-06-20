Australia beat Netherlands by 98 runs to continue unbeaten start to tournament

Australia maintained their winning start to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with a comfortable 98-run win over the Netherlands at the Hampshire Bowl.

Australia maintained their winning start to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with a comfortable 98-run win over the Netherlands at the Hampshire Bowl. After opening the tournament with wins over South Africa and Bangladesh, six-time champions Australia made it three from three in Group A on Saturday.

After being put in to bat first by the Netherlands, Australia set an imposing 219-6 from their 20 overs with the Netherlands only able to muster 121-3 in response. Beth Mooney top scored for Australia with 74 from 42 balls but had to retire hurt due to back stiffness.

Her total was complemented by solid stints from Ashleigh Gardner 58 and Georgia Wareham 41, before Kim Garth 2-20 and Annabel Sutherland 1-23 took the wickets during an unsuccessful chase for the Dutch. The Netherlands have lost all three of their group games so far, although Babette de Leede caught the eye in their innings with 56 not out on her landmark 100th T20I appearance.

The Women's T20 World Cup continues with all 12 group matches involving England, Scotland and Ireland, as well as the semi-finals and final of the tournament available to stream on the Sky Sports App. All you have to do is download the latest version of the Sky Sports App onto your phone or tablet and log in.

This will give you access to all the action from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, including the semi-finals and final of the tournament





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Australia Netherlands ICC Women's T20 World Cup Beth Mooney Ashleigh Gardner Georgia Wareham Kim Garth Annabel Sutherland Babette De Leede

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