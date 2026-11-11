Australia Coal Export and Renewable Energy Policy at COP31

Chris Bowen defends Australia's renewable targets at COP31 despite Rystad Energy warning of rising wholesale power prices as coal support ends.

Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted Australia's progress in renewable energy on the global stage during the United Nations COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey. This international presentation occurred on Wednesday, November 13, while a separate report from consultant Rystad Energy cautioned that limited energy supply could significantly raise domestic power prices.

Bowen Defends Renewable Targets at Summit

During a CNN interview with journalist Becky Anderson, Bowen emphasized that Australia will not build any new coal-fired power stations. He stated that the government is committed to phasing out fossil fuels and converting eighty-two percent of the nation's power to renewable sources by 2030. Bowen noted this target represents a substantial increase from thirty-three percent in 2022 and urged global investors to continue funding clean energy projects.

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Conflict Between Mining Exports and Climate Goals

Anderson questioned Bowen about the apparent contradiction between his role as co-President of COP31 and Australia's status as a major coal supplier. Bowen acknowledged that Australia remains one of the world's largest exporters of thermal coal, second only to Indonesia, and the top exporter of metallurgical coal. He explained that many countries rely on these Australian resources for their industrial needs, even as the domestic energy sector transitions away from coal.

Rystad Energy Forecasts Price Increases by 2029

On the same day as the summit interviews, Rystad Energy released a forecast indicating that wholesale power prices in Australia could nearly double by 2029. The consultancy attributed this potential rise to the Labor government withdrawing support for aging coal power stations faster than it funds replacement renewable projects. Projections suggest wholesale costs may climb from approximately sixty dollars per megawatt hour to one hundred and ten dollars.

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Albanese Highlights Rooftop Solar Growth

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed concerns about energy supply during his speech to the COP31 attendees. He pointed out that Australia has doubled its renewables generation in just six years, with renewables now accounting for half of the electricity mix. Albanese highlighted the country's leadership in rooftop solar and battery storage, noting that more than six hundred thousand home batteries were installed in the past year alone.

Global Context and Future Negotiations

The summit took place against a backdrop of urgent climate warnings, with scientists predicting global warming will likely exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged leaders to end reliance on fossil fuels and increase financial support for vulnerable nations. While leaders from the United States, China, and India skipped the event, Guterres outlined four principles for future cooperation, emphasizing adaptation and investment over conflict.