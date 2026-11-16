Australia House Prices Prediction 2027: Economist Warns of Further Drop Until Late 2027

Leading economist Leith van Onselen predicts Australian house prices will bottom out in late 2027 due to structural interest rates and tax reforms, with national values falling 2.8%.

Australia is facing a prolonged period of declining property values, with leading economic forecasts suggesting the downturn will not conclude until the second half of 2027. This severe contraction in the housing sector is driven by a convergence of historically high interest rates, a persistent cost-of-living crisis, and significant changes to federal tax policies regarding negative gearing and capital gains.

National Data Confirms Deepest Decline in Four Decades

Official data from Cotality reveals that national home values fell by 2.8 per cent over the twelve months leading up to October 2026. This decline represents the fastest rate of price reduction in forty years, reflecting a broad-based weakness across the country. The situation is particularly acute in major metropolitan centers, where combined capital city values dropped by 4.8 per cent. Sydney experienced the sharpest decline at 9.4 per cent, followed closely by Melbourne with a 7.6 per cent decrease.

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Economic Structural Shifts Prevent Market Recovery

MacroBusiness chief economist Leith van Onselen argues that the current market conditions are the result of permanent structural changes rather than temporary fluctuations. He predicts that interest rates will remain structurally high because the global cost of money is significantly elevated, making deep cuts unlikely. While rates might eventually bottom out at 3.85 per cent, Van Onselen expects a shallow cutting cycle that will not stimulate a rapid rebound in housing demand. He further emphasizes that the federal government's changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax are permanent structural shifts that will prevent a housing price boom similar to previous decades.

Supply Dynamics and Investor Behavior Intensify Pressure

The housing market is currently characterized by a severe imbalance between supply and demand. Sales volumes have decreased by approximately 25 per cent, while the number of homes listed for sale has increased dramatically. Van Onselen notes that many investors are actively selling properties to free up cash flow as interest expenses rise, further depressing prices. He points to New Zealand as a comparative model, where sharp interest rate hikes led to a nearly 30 per cent drop in real terms. Although Australian prices are not expected to fall as drastically, he projects a potential decline of around 15 per cent from peak values before stabilizing at a flat level.

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Melbourne Serves as a Harbinger for National Trends

The long-term stagnation in the Melbourne market offers a predictive template for other Australian cities. Van Onselen highlights that Melbourne has seen negligible growth for nearly a decade, partly due to the state government significantly increasing land taxes in early 2024, which curbed investor activity. With the national market currently halfway through its decline, the elimination of speculation in Melbourne suggests a similar fate for other capital cities once the bottom is reached. The national auction clearance rate has fallen to its lowest level since the depths of the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2026, indicating weak buyer confidence.

Industry Experts Advise Long-Term Holding Strategies

Despite the pessimistic macroeconomic outlook, auctioneer Tom Panos advises current homeowners, particularly younger buyers, to retain their assets regardless of paper losses. Panos argues that selling during a downturn locks in losses, whereas holding property remains a sound long-term investment strategy compared to volatile assets like cryptocurrency. He recommends that first-home buyers act quickly to secure properties at current discounted prices, estimating that they have approximately nine months to enter the market before a new growth cycle begins. While interest rates may start to decline, Panos cautions that the market will not experience a rapid recovery, urging buyers to view real estate as a multi-decade commitment rather than a short-term speculative vehicle.