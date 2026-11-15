Australia Post Employee Bradley Burke Loses Unfair Dismissal Bid After Misogynistic Outburst

Fair Work Commission upholds the firing of Australia Post worker Bradley Burke following a violent confrontation with manager Helen Grossman, citing severe misconduct and safety risks.

Bradley Burke, a long-serving mail delivery employee for Australia Post, has failed in his legal attempt to overturn his termination after the Fair Work Commission determined his conduct warranted dismissal. The ruling concludes a dispute stemming from a December 2025 incident at the Burleigh Heads facility on the Gold Coast, where Burke engaged in a hostile confrontation with facility manager Helen Grossman.

Performance Scrutiny and Delivery Data Review

The conflict originated from performance reviews initiated in October 2025, when Burke informed Grossman that he could only manage to deliver 60 parcels per day. Subsequent data analysis revealed a discrepancy between his claimed capacity and actual output, showing that Burke was logging approximately one hour of overtime per shift while handling low parcel volumes. Inspectors examined route footage which highlighted significant gaps in delivery activity, repeated instances of Burke riding a bicycle without a helmet, and a twenty-minute stop at Surfers Paradise where he was observed sitting on a beachfront bench during working hours.

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Misogynistic Confrontation and Threats of Violence

These operational concerns culminated in a heated exchange before Christmas, leading to Burke's termination. The Fair Work Commission heard that Grossman approached Burke to discuss his workload and proposed that he be temporarily removed from his route for assessment. Burke allegedly responded by stating he would not be told what to do by a woman, using a misogynistic slur. As Grossman walked away, Burke reportedly called her a profane name and shouted that they could take the matter outside. The situation escalated to the point where colleagues had to physically intervene and restrain Burke to prevent him from advancing toward Grossman while pointing his finger and yelling.

Whistleblower Claims and Admitted Misconduct

Following the incident, Burke attempted to shift the narrative by emailing the office of Communications Minister Anika Wells. In this communication, he alleged delays in mail delivery and claimed he was facing harassment related to these issues. He also lodged a separate whistleblower complaint and accused Grossman of harassment and making false accusations. However, during a later interview, Burke admitted he had lost control of his emotions. When asked if he would change his behavior, he stated that while he would avoid swearing, he stood by his other actions, a stance that investigators described as demonstrating limited accountability.

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Age, Health, and Credibility Challenges at the Hearing

During the Fair Work Commission hearing, 64-year-old Burke argued for reinstatement, citing the devastating financial impact of losing his job and claiming he had served for 44 years. He described feeling as though he had survived the Vietnam War and expressed fear that he would not be able to find new employment due to a lack of transferable skills and depression. Deputy President Nicholas Lake criticized Burke's credibility, noting that he had falsely claimed not to use artificial intelligence when preparing his evidence. Lake further challenged Burke on his use of sexist language, to which Burke admitted the term was wrong but likened his anger to that felt at a football game.

Commission Ruling on Safety and Workplace Standards

The Fair Work Commission ultimately sided with Australia Post, ruling that the severity of Burke's behavior outweighed his age and tenure. Investigators concluded that Burke's actions were aggressive, abusive, and physically intimidating, creating a serious safety risk that breached workplace standards. The need for physical restraint by colleagues underscored the gravity of the threat. Deputy President Lake delivered a scathing assessment of the conduct, finding that Burke's attempt to rationalize his yelling as a response to provocation did not excuse the inappropriate and threatening nature of his actions, leading to the final upholding of the dismissal.